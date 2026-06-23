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“Nothing Wrong With Pyjamas”: SA Parents Voice Mixed Reactions After Cape Town School Bans Sleepwear
South Africa

“Nothing Wrong With Pyjamas”: SA Parents Voice Mixed Reactions After Cape Town School Bans Sleepwear

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • A Cape Town primary school issued a notice banning parents from wearing pyjamas during morning drop-offs
  • The school urged guardians to wear neat trousers, dresses, or shirts to maintain a respectful atmosphere
  • Social media users reacted with mixed opinions regarding whether schools should regulate parental clothing choices

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pyjamas
An AI-generated image of a parent dropping her child at school while in pyjamas. Image: AI-generated
Source: UGC

A Cape Town primary school recently banned parents from wearing pyjamas on the premises during morning drop-offs. The strict new dress code policy aimed to maintain a respectful learning environment for all students.

School implements new dress code

The educational institution recently issued a formal notice to all families regarding appropriate morning attire. School officials requested that guardians refrain from wearing sleepwear or dressing gowns on the grounds. The administration emphasised that clothing should reflect the positive values they instil in learners.

The official notice explicitly barred sleep bonnets and revealing outfits from the school property. Staff members asked parents to wear neat jeans, long trousers, or appropriate skirts instead. The school community received these guidelines following a report published by IOL News.

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Many citizens quickly shared their diverse opinions online after the dress code became public. One parent argued that wearing comfortable loungewear inside a personal vehicle is perfectly acceptable. Another commentator noted that some local designers create stylish pyjamas suitable for public wear.

Some residents expressed relief that people in their neighbourhoods choose to dress up daily. However, others argued that regulating parental attire falls outside the school's jurisdiction. The institution concluded by thanking the community for maintaining a highly professional environment.

See the reactions on this report:

More about Cape Town schools

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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