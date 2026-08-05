Grammy-nominated R&B star Ginuwine and Grammy Award-winning singer Mya are set to perform in South Africa

The two American R&B icons will headline the Ndlala Grandeur II concert at Ndlala Arena

Briefly News gained some insights about which supporting acts will be gracing the show alongside the stars

Ginuwine and Mya will perform at the Ndlala Grandeur II in August. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Two American R&B legends are making their way to South Africa this August, and Mzansi music lovers are already buzzing with excitement. Grammy Award-winning singer Mya and Grammy-nominated hitmaker Ginuwine have both been confirmed for the Ndlala Grandeur II concert, set to take place at Ndlala Arena on Saturday, 22 August.

The event will be brought to life at the Ndlala Mall experience, which has been making waves by pulling in international acts for local audiences. Tickets for the show are available at their official website.

Ginuwine and Mya to light up the stage

The Pony hitmaker will serenade the ladies with his deep voice and smooth stage presence, which has kept him a beloved figure in the genre for nearly three decades. Mya, on the other hand, burst onto the scene in the late 1990s and quickly cemented herself as one of R&B's most versatile voices. Her catalogue includes Case of the Ex and many more.

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Briefly News gained some more insights on which South African singer would be part of the festivities, and it is none other than Zonke Dikana. The announcement was made on Tuesday, 4 August, and quickly generated excitement among fans who grew up listening to both Ginuwine and Mya during the golden era of R&B. For many South Africans, seeing these two artists perform live will be a rare and deeply nostalgic experience.

The excitement is real as many fans say they cannot wait for the event, which kicks off on 21 and 22 August 2026. In August 2025, Joe Thomas was announced as one of the performers at the event.

Maxwell no longer coming to South Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, concert promoter Vertex Events announced the cancellation of Maxwell's two South African shows scheduled for August.

The American singer cited unforeseen circumstances beyond his control, with all ticket holders promised full refunds. Frustrated South African fans took to social media demanding transparency over the real reason for the cancellation.

Source: Briefly News