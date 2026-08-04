Enhle Mbali shared a video of her eldest son, Anesu Maphumulo, tackling the Rubik's Cube puzzle on her social media page

Anesu, whose father is DJ Black Coffee, completed the challenge in just 54 seconds and casually brushed it off afterwards

Celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo and Gugu Gumede flooded the comments with hilarious and impressed reactions

Enhle Mbali showed off her eldest son Anesu Maphumulo's impressive Rubik's Cube skills. Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Most people throw a Rubik's Cube across the room in frustration after five minutes. Anesu Maphumulo, the eldest son of actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her ex-husband DJ Black Coffee, sorted one out in under a minute and barely broke a sweat.

Enhle Mbali posted the clip to her Instagram page on 29 July 2026, capturing Anesu working through the colourful puzzle with calm precision. Once the last tile clicked into place, the 15-year-old looked up and delivered the most unbothered reaction possible:

"That wasn't bad."

Watch Anesu Maphumulo's video below.

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Mzansi reacts to Anesu's Rubik's Cube skills

The comments section filled up fast, and not just with ordinary fans.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo could not resist poking fun at himself, writing:

"Oh, I can beat that time. I can do it in 53 weeks!"

Actress Gugu Gumede, most famous for her role in The Polygamist, kept it short and sweet:

"Impressive!"

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala also chimed in:

"No ways! 54 SECONDS? What a superstar!"

Anesu Maphumulo left social media stunned and impressed by his stellar Rubik's Cube skills. Image: enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Followers were equally entertained and a little humbled.

One user, @mamlozwi, confessed:

"Today marks exactly 18 years since I started trying to solve this puzzle; I surrender!"

sbuda1026 was sceptical, writing:

"I'm 43, and I think this is AI!" Meanwhile,

official_mologadi had a more pressing request for the teenager:

"He can solve my relationship problems quickly."

Seputla Sebogodi's son remembers him at his funeral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a touching yet hilarious tribute from Seputla Sebogodi's son, Thapelo, at the veteran actor's funeral.

An actor in his own right, he recalled a lighthearted conversation he had with his father, during which he urged him to pick up another language.

Source: Briefly News