Thapelo Sebogodi delivered a moving speech at his father Seputla Sebogodi's funeral in Polokwane

The River co-stars shared a heartfelt bond off-screen, and Thapelo revealed Seputla had joked about what language he would use at his funeral

Thapelo also led the congregation in a hymn, honouring his late father's legacy as a gospel musician

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Thapelo Sebogodi spoke at his father, Seputla's funeral. Images: wetsim1/ Twitter, thapelojsebogodi/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The grief at Seputla Sebogodi's funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo on Saturday, 25 July 2026, was lightened by a rare, touching moment from his son Thapelo, who shared a humorous piece of advice his father left him long before that day arrived.

Thapelo Sebogodi is widely recognised for portraying Khabzela, the lovable and street-savvy taxi driver on the popular telenovela The River, where he starred alongside the late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

What fewer viewers may have known is that Thapelo and his father Seputla once shared the same set. Seputla joined The River from season three, playing Mohumi Ditshweni, a hardened former mine worker and ex-convict whose world sat far from his son's character.

Thapelo Sebogodi claims his father, Seputla, teased him about one day speaking Spitori at his funeral. Images: thapelojsebogodi/ Instagram, Am_Blujay/ Twitter

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Seputla Sebogodi's playful funeral advice

In a clip from the service, standing before the congregation to pay tribute, Thapelo admitted that the topic of his father's passing had actually come up in recent conversations between them. Seputla, known for his wit, had teased his son about his love of Spitori, the colourful street language of Pretoria that blends Setswana, Sepedi, Afrikaans, English, and urban slang into something distinctly its own.

With a smile, Seputla had apparently asked his son, who was born and raised in Pretoria, if he planned to one day address a congregation in Spitori, saying he needed to learn other languages:

"So, when I pass, you're going to speak Spitori, not Setswana or Sepedi? You are going to say bye bye in Spitori? At least learn one language and perfect it."

The memory drew warmth from those gathered, a brief but meaningful reminder of the kind of father Seputla was, someone who could bring lightness even into the heaviest conversations.

Thapelo did not shy away from honouring his father's deep roots in faith either. Seputla was not only an accomplished actor but also a devoted gospel musician, and music formed a significant part of who he was. In a tribute that clearly resonated with those present, Thapelo led the congregation in a hymn, lifting the atmosphere at the service.

Watch Thapelo Sebogodi's video below.

Seputla Sebogodi's sister causes a scene

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video from Seputla Sebogodi's funeral, where his sister caused a scene at the cemetery.

During her speech, she made it clear that the tension within the family regarding his wife was still apparent, shocking everyone at the service.

Source: Briefly News