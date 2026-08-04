BI Phakathi filmed a moving act of kindness involving a disabled and homeless man on the streets, posted on 3 August 2026

The well-known South African good Samaritan helped wash and dress the man before handing him money with genuine compassion

The video moved thousands of viewers across the world, who praised the heartwarming transformation and generous gesture

BI Phakathi gives homeless man a bath before gifting him with wheelchair. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Instagram

BI Phakathi, the South African philanthropist known for his viral acts of kindness, helped a homeless man in a wheelchair get cleaned up, dressed in fresh clothes, and sent off with money in a video posted on 3 August 2026.

The footage, filmed outdoors on what appears to be a paved street, captures the man after being washed and changed into clean clothing. BI Phakathi can be heard telling him he looks great and handing over money with a warm instruction to give some to a nearby security guard who would help look after him.

The gesture was simple but deeply personal. The man in the wheelchair said very little, but the care shown to him was visible in every frame.

Homelessness increases health and safety risks

People experiencing homelessness face significantly poorer physical and mental health, shorter life expectancy, higher risks of violence, exploitation and suicide, and greater vulnerability to drug and alcohol misuse. Limited access to healthcare and support services often worsens these challenges, creating long-term barriers to recovery.

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View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi and the world react

The comment section filled up quickly with people who were visibly moved by what they saw on the page:

@thobani_petros wrote:

"Wooow, what a transformation woow, i have no words @biphakathi 🙌🙌🙏❤"

@eagle_wings2074 shared:

"So well deserved. His soul shined through his eyes. It doesn't take much to show kindness 💚💜"

@thabo_sebabi wrote:

"Look how clean and handsome he is everyone deserves a second chance in life may God protect him wherever he goes through day and night, may the hand of the Lord continue to stretch towards him full of blessings 🙏🏻"

@brandonflyons said:

"God bless you"

More Briefly News stories on BI Phakathi

A South African gogo returning from church received an unexpected blessing from philanthropist BI Phakathi, who surprised her with money in a heartwarming roadside encounter.

A young South African cotton candy vendor’s entrepreneurial spirit touched Mzansi after a viral video showed him selling sweets and receiving a generous surprise from BI Phakathi.

A humble South African woman who offered BI Phakathi her last R5 despite her struggles was rewarded with a generous surprise, leaving Mzansi touched by her kindness.

Source: Briefly News