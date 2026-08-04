Dwayne Johnson shared a touching video of a fan breaking down in tears upon meeting him in Tokyo

The fan, barely managing to contain his emotions, told Johnson he was working to become an action star just like him

Johnson used the moment to share a powerful message to men about vulnerability and supporting one another

Dwayne Johnson shared a powerful message to men about the power of vulnerability. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left the internet emotional after sharing a video of a heartfelt fan encounter during his trip to Tokyo, Japan, where he travelled to promote the upcoming live-action film Moana.

The clip, posted on 28 July 2026, showed the moment a fan completely broke down in tears upon meeting the Hollywood heavyweight and receiving his autograph.

The fan introduced himself as "Eiyo," sharing through his sobs that he was working hard to become an action star, inspired by Johnson himself. The kindhearted actor responded warmly, telling him, "Maybe one day we can work together." He also praised Eiyo's physique, saying the young man "looks fantastic" and should "keep up the great work."

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was moved by an encounter with a male fan, who broke down in tears upon meeting him. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

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In his caption, the former WWE star said the encounter genuinely moved him and used it as an opportunity to speak candidly about emotional openness in men.

"This is the kind of male vulnerability that I really respect - sometimes big tears just come out of men - and us men always try to contain our feelings like trying to contain an ocean in a bathtub.

"To me, this is one of the greatest sides of masculinity — unafraid, unaffected and unashamed to be open, tap into emotions and be the real deal."

Johnson also issued a direct call to action for men everywhere:

"My brothers, we gotta always be there, support and encourage each other. In moments like this, and beyond."

Watch the viral video below.

Iou Enokida responds to the viral video

The fan in the clip, later identified as Iou Enokida, a Japanese bodybuilder, influencer and aspiring action actor, responded to Johnson after the video spread online. He expressed deep gratitude to his idol in a public reply.

"Thank you for uploading the video featuring me! I'll do my best so that I can appear in an action movie with you! Thank you for coming to Japan — it was a pleasure meeting you!"

The exchange struck a chord with many who watched it, with Johnson's words about masculinity and emotional honesty resonating well beyond the walls of a promotional event.

Fans rave over Sdumo Mtshali's siblings

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral photo of Sdumo Mtshali and his siblings.

The renowned actor posed with his brother and sister at an event celebrating his latest career milestone, and fans were stunned by the trio's striking resemblance.

Source: Briefly News