“What a Humble Lady”: Tannie Gets a Handsome Reward for R5 Generosity From BI Phakathi, SA Moved
- BI Phakathi approached a tannie on the street and asked her for R5, claiming he was short on money to buy bread
- The woman handed over the money without hesitation, saying kindness always comes back around
- Her warm and generous response left viewers emotional and sparked a flood of reactions online
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A South African woman's instinct to help a stranger, even when she had little herself, turned into a moment that left the internet in tears. On 23 July 2026, a well-known philanthropist shared a video on his Facebook account, BI Phakathi, showing him stopping a tannie on the street and telling her he was a few rands short of buying bread. Without a second thought, she reached into her pocket, pulled out R5 and handed it to him with a wide smile.
A woman who gave from nothing
When BI asked what inspired her generosity, she did not hesitate. She told him that kindness always finds its way back to you, and that people should never be closed-handed. It was a simple answer from someone with very little to spare. What she did not know was that BI Phakathi had planned something in return. He gifted her R1,500, a gesture that left her visibly overwhelmed and emotional. BI Phakathi is known across South Africa for these kinds of surprise acts of kindness, often targeting everyday people who quietly go out of their way to help others.
Watch the heartwarming moment unfold in the Facebook reel below:
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Mzansi reacts to the tannie's big heart
The tannie's response was a reminder that generosity is not about how much you have, but how willing you are to give it.
User @Mbongeleni Mabaso wrote:
"Magogo (granny) is always checking Mchwango (her budget). She didn't know that one day is one day."
User @Ntaoleng Mohata said:
"Why are my eyes catching dust? Your kindness is out of this world."
User @Tshegø Ilish Thøbejane asked:
"Why am I smiling and crying at the same time ☺️?"
User @Rowland C Sibanda noted:
"She helped even though she could not afford bread, wow!"
User @Goodness Nkomo shared:
"It was your lucky day, mama."
User @Marchell Christians added:
"She is so happy and thankful; what a humble lady ❤️🙏."
3 Briefly News articles about acts of kindness
- A local woman moved left viewers moved after sharing a post of appreciation for her friend who took over her car instalments when she was struggling financially.
- A customer at Mugg & Bean left a waiter speechless after rewarding him with a R5000 tip for exceptional service during a morning shift, touching the hearts of many social media users.
- A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts and showered him with cash, while guests watched in awe.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za