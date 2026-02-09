A customer at Mugg & Bean left a waiter speechless after rewarding him big for exceptional service during a morning shift

A heartwarming video shared showed a rare moment of kindness at the Gateway Mall in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @mercenarisfx on February 7 2026, where it gained 338K views and 1.1K comments from viewers who were happy for the waiter.

The content creator visited the Mugg & Bean situated in the popular mall and was very happy with the service he received. He complimented his waiter and asked what the largest tip he had ever earned was. The waiter replied that it was around R300 to R400. The customer first offered a R500 tip, but as the waiter thanked him, he decided to add another zero to the figure.

The surprise of a lifetime

The waiter was visibly shocked and asked the man several times if he was sure about giving him R5,000. Despite the waiter’s disbelief, the creator insisted. When TikTok user @mercenarisfx, however, tried to pay the total bill of R5,433, three different card machines rejected the transaction because the amount exceeded the 100% tip limit. Refusing to give up, the man went to an ATM to withdraw the R5,000 in cash and handed it to the waiter.

SA is moved by the customer’s kindness

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and comments from an online community that was impressed by the creator’s kind heart. Many viewers praised the man’s generosity and wished him well. Some noted that they knew the waiter personally and that he deserved the gift for his warmth and kindness. Others jokingly named the items they would like to be gifted with.

User @Claudit said:

"We need more people like you in this world 🙏."

User @Erryl Pillay shared:

"Shout out to a man with a big heart, your kindness and the way you show up for others never go unnoticed. The world needs more people like you."

User @Sukhil added:

"I have mad respect for you🔥."

User @Shannice_Ramiah_2601 commented:

"This guy has always hustled his way in life. I remember him being a clown in my primary school who entertained kids, ensuring they were happy. He goes behind expected 😌he is a kind, generous person with a pure heart."

User @MALA said:

"What an awesome and generous tip, sir 🙏. Being an ex-manageress at MnB Gateway, Jeril's old school service has always been great. Well done, Bally 👏."

User @roselee commented:

"You are so kind. You treated this man with much respect. I wish there were more people like you guys. God bless you for what you have done for this waiter."

