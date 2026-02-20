“Please Send This to Trump”: Lobola Negotiations Ceremony at University Residence Entertains Mzansi
- A group of University of Pretoria students captured the hearts of social media users after staging a traditional lobola negotiation
- The mock ceremony featured mixed-race students participating in cultural customs, including the "imvulamlomo" and identifying the bride
- Social media users praise the student’s spirit of inclusivity and the vibrant atmosphere of life at a university residence
University life is often about more than just textbooks, as demonstrated by a heartwarming and hilarious post shared online.
The clip was shared on TikTok by @house_ikageng on 20 February 2026, capturing the students transforming a hall into a traditional negotiation setting to stage a mock lobola ceremony.
The delegates, including students from diverse, non-traditional backgrounds, were seen participating in the "imvulamlomo" process. They light-heartedly forked out money until the bride’s family was satisfied enough to begin the talks.
Choosing the bride among the covered women
The tension intensified during the traditional identification of the bride, where the groom had to choose his partner from three covered women. When he made the right choice, the video shared by TikTok @house_ikageng showed a hall erupting in cheers. After the successful negotiation, the celebration moved outdoors, where students gathered to sing and dance, creating an environment filled with love and unity.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the lobola negotiations video
The post garnered massive views, with social media users deeply moved by the students' effort. Many viewers wondered how long it took to coordinate such a detailed performance. Some jokingly suggested the video be sent to US President Donald Trump to show South African unity. One user advised matriculants to study hard so they don't miss out on the unique experiences and bonds formed at university.
User @Dingane Twala🇿🇦 said:
"This is so real. Everything happened exactly the way it is normally done, even if they didn't sign. It's actually recorded, spiritually they are one soul 😂."
User @Ash M - Psychologist commented:
"😂Me watching proof of a marriage. Was there a celebration? Yes. Were there witnesses? Yes. Umshado lento (this is a wedding)."
User @raskodiraskodi6 joked:
"This play is enough to send Trump to the grave ⚰️."
"He has a healing voice": SA searches for homeless man with a golden voice after viral funeral video
User @ItuPoppy2000 commented:
"Kids, never miss the stage of being in varsity. This is your sign to go study."
User @Nahemi Ndahalemona H shared:
"Ama 2000's will fix SADC each year until we reach 2030."
User @Mosima Mamahope said:
"Why am I crying as if it's a real wedding 😭🥰. Please don't forget to send this to Trump."
Source: Briefly News
