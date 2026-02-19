A trailer of the new season of Shaka iLembe drew mixed reactions from viewers and the online community

The depiction of colonialisation and the looming arrival of the British have sparked intense debate among fans

While some viewers praised the show’s commitment to telling South African history, others expressed concern over how it had portrayed some characters

‘Shaka iLembe’ released a trailer for its third season. Images: ShowmaxKenya

The trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Shaka iLembe has ignited a firestorm of mixed reactions across social media, drawing both praise and sharp criticism from the online community.

Following a blockbuster ending to the second season, which was rumoured to be the last from the production, fans are treated to a continuation of the story as the saga of the Zulu Kingdom expands into its most explosive chapter yet.

The trailer confirms the story will now cover the first tense meetings with colonisers, focusing on the unavoidable clash between Shaka’s warriors and the arriving British settlers.

It's led by former The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana, who joined the cast for season two and quickly became a stand-out character. He acts as the interpreter as the warriors first meet English adventurer, Henry Francis Fynn, who had travelled to meet and discuss trading with King Shaka.

"I come in the name of the great king of the British, King George."

The standoff between the Zulu warriors and the British arrivals, captured in the tense exchange, serves as a chilling preview of the cultural and political collisions to come.

The online conversation surrounding the trailer has been just as dramatic as the show itself, with social media platforms buzzing as fans dissect every frame.

Watch the season three trailer below.

Here's how social media reacted to the trailer

The discussion surrounding the teaser is heating up as fans express excitement and share their thoughts on the show. Read some of their comments below.

Cadre57226632 was excited:

"Can't wait, it should be a nice season."

Nolwazii_K argued:

"Shaka should have never made a deal with these okes, man. We would be living peaceful lives, tjo."

Bontle_Madida said:

"I’m thrilled! Can’t wait."

by_greatest wrote:

"Henry Francis Fynn was the beginning of all our problems to date."

Online users discussed the trailer for the third season of 'Shaka iLembe.' Image: AFI_sa

At the same time, some viewers voiced their disapproval, fearing that Vuyo Ngcukana’s character might lead to a portrayal that reflects poorly on the Xhosa people.

QuphaWonga argued:

"This narrative portrays Xhosa people badly, and it is done with intent."

LuthoTheRealOne asked:

"Why is a Xhosa man introducing Fynn here when there are no historical accounts of any of that of that occuring? Is this fact or fiction? Don't you think that is malicious intent sparking online feuds between different tribal groups?"

prettyychana reacted:

"Oh, bhawo, they’re continuing with that nonsensical narrative."

This_Sisi asked:

"Why do they make the Xhosa man the traitor who brings the white man along?"

