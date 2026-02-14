Social media is buzzing after Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela, revealed that he asked her to quit her job

During the latest episode of their reality show, MaKhwela asked her husband for a raise in her allowance; however, the request was met with much resistance

Her revelations were met with sheer criticism from viewers and the online community at large, with many maintaining that she made a huge mistake

The latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu on 12 February 2026 delivered another bombshell about the country's most-talked-about family.

Following the premiere of the new season, viewers were officially introduced to Musa Mseleku's younger, fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela, whose entry into the family brought enough tension and drama to keep fans glued to their screens.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, and during a recent discussion over lunch, MaKhwela requested a raise in her allowance.

She compared herself to an employee working for her salary, with her "job" being raising their child. Highlighting that since many organisations offer salary increments annually, she would like an increase in her allowance.

"I come to you as an employee and would love a salary increment."

Samke later highlighted that since she does not have a job anymore due to Mseleku, he was responsible for ensuring that she was well taken care of, saying, "it's only fair."

"You made me resign from my job and promised that you would take care of me.

Mseleku quickly retorts by saying that a salary would be increased, provided that the number of children increases too.

Revisiting his earlier statements about MaKhwela's main role in his family, the controversial polygamist emphasised that bearing his children was her "real job," and that working a traditional nine-to-five would not have been conducive.

"This journey doesn't allow you to be away and work while I'm here. This is your real job."

The discussion comes as tensions rise in the Mseleku households, which have seen his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo, pack her bags and return home.

On social media, viewers did not spare their critique, with many slamming MaKhwela’s decision to trade her financial independence for a life of "employment" within a polygamous marriage, pointing out the risky position she has placed herself in.

For Mseleku, he was accused of using financial control to turn his marriage into a transaction and reduce his wife’s worth solely to her ability to expand his legacy.

Watch the clip from Uthando Nesthembu below.

Here's how social media reacted

The internet didn't hold back on this one. The episode sparked a heated debate across social media, focusing on MaKhwela's bold decision to risk her financial independence.

pumlamadali said:

"Oh, 'My man,' I feel so sorry for you."

nolwazibm slammed MaKhwela:

"I don't like girls with no brains."

phindy.k trolled:

"She's living in a fairy tale."

raphaeltladi was shocked:

"She left her job for a sick old man?"

malu__zulu asked:

"Is this real or AI? Ngeke!"

pink.diamond08 stated:

"Rule number one in a marriage: Have your own money."

