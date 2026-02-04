Polygamist Musa Mseleku has promised to give fans an unfiltered look at his family and the drama that will unfold on the ninth season

The reality TV star and businessman said there is a twist on Season 9 of the hit Mzansi Magic show

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the polygamist also spoke about what it's like to have his family exposed

Musa Mseleku said Season 9 of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ will give viewers a closer look at his family life. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mzansi is in for even more intriguing drama as the Mseleku family returns to the small screens.

Uthando Nes'thembu returns to Mzansi Magic for Season 9, and Musa Mseleku promises viewers a ride they have never been on before.

Musa Mseleku's reality show returns

The polygamist and businessman who hails from the South Coast has returned to the spotlight for another gripping season of the reality TV show.

On Wednesday, 4 February, Mzansi will watch the Mseleku family as tensions build with the introduction of another wife.

After a successful Season 8, which amassed 2.8 million viewers, Mseleku promises fans that they will get to experience his family in its rawest form. In a statement shared with Briefly News, Mseleku said:

"After 8 seasons, we are now experiencing something completely different, brought on by the introduction of MaKhwela. The core idea of the family’s legacy is being put to the test, and viewers will have a front-row seat to everything.”

The show focuses on the lives of Musa Mseleku and his now-five wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo, MaNgwabe, and the newest one, MaKhwela.

Musa Mseleku Promises Viewers a Front-Row Experience on the 9th Season of ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’

Source: UGC

Mseleku said he was hit with a reality check after watching his family on the screens.

“Watching my family on television is a great and rare opportunity,” says Musa. “Even more so, it makes me realise just how well-known our family is across South Africa and the rest of the continent.”

Despite social media opinions where some viewers wanted the show to end to save his marriages, Mseleku said it is very important to keep telling the story, because his family is growing. Mseleku further promised that "nothing will be hidden" from Mzansi.

The show became so successful that Mzansi Magic decided to expand the franchise to focus on the Mseleku kids on Izingane Zesthembu.

On the spin-off, Mpumelelo Mseleku, who is walking in his father's shoes, has also introduced his new partner, Amahle Gasela, who has reportedly welcomed their first baby together.

Viewers were also treated to some closer looks at the family with the TV special Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut.

MaKhumalo caught in a lie of TV

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was left confused after Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku had switched tunes about who is responsible for her success

In previous episodes of Uthando Nes'thembu, she had credited her polygamous husband Musa Mseleku for her success

However, after the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut, the media personality seems to have changed her mind, and SA has made jokes

Source: Briefly News