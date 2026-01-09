On Friday, 9 January 2026, Mzansi Magic confirmed when Uthando Nes'thembu will air

Mzansi Magic shared a teaser showing Musa Mseleku facing the consequences of his decisions and his eldest daughter giving him marriage advice

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some excited for the new season, while others were critical of the plot

Uthando Nes’thembu fans are over the moon after Mzansi Magic revealed when Season 9 will start airing. Mzansi Magic shared a teaser trailer of what fans can expect, and let’s say Musa Mseleku will finally face the consequences of his actions.

Season 9 of Uthando Nes’thembu comes following bombshell revelations in a six-part special, Uthando Nes’thembu: Uncut.

When will Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 start?

On Friday, 9 January 2026, Mzansi Magic took to its X (Twitter) account and announced that Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, 4 February at 20:00.

The new season of the award-winning reality TV series will air new episodes on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday. The TV channel shared a teaser trailer of what fans can expect in Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9. The post was captioned:

“Isithembu sikaMseleku asisafani, and every decision made has led them here, but will the head save it all? 😩🔥 Let's find out when the new season of #UthandoNesthembu Realnovela lands on Wednesday, 4 February at 20:00.”

What to expect in Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9?

In the teaser trailer, Musa Mseleku is seen sweeping his house after being abandoned by his wives. The teaser features a monologue of Musa Mseleku stating that he has been hurt.

“I am a man that has been hurt so much. There’s no one looking after uMzumbe, and it was left to die,” Mseleku said.

In the teaser, MaYeni regrets reconciling with Mseleku. MaKhumalo, who has been the target of his disparaging words, also hints that she is tired and breaks down in tears.

Mseleku’s eldest daughter and Izingane Zesthembu star Sne Mseleku also gave her father marriage advice.

“Whoever stresses you must leave if they want to leave,” she says in the teaser trailer.

Watch the full video below:

Fans react to Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 date

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While some were excited for Season 9 of Uthando Nes’thembu, others criticised the show’s plot. Others focused their criticism on Sne for interfering in her father’s marriage. Some highlighted how one of Musa Mseleku’s wives was missing in the trailer.

Here are some of the comments:

@teffo_ME said:

“Judging by the previous season looks like Makhumalo is finally feeling the heat. She has been acting strong all along because of love, but ganyane ganyane kea bona gore she is detaching.”

@Themba0381 shared:

“You know dark days are upon you when Sne gives you advice. 😩🥲”

@Paballo_maseko_ said:

“There’s truly no VIP in the Mseleku household, shem. Everyone wa gowa😂 I can’t wait to see what season 9 has in store for us.”

@fikile_ndwandwe highlighted:

“Yo, see how my Queen Mbali is not in this clip, she's gone, gone. Asidlali la.”

Thobile Khumalo's response sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thobile and Musa Mseleku made headlines again after she was asked whether she still loves her husband.

Several netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Khumalo's response to the question.

