Mzansi Magic announced the renewal of Uthando Nes'thembu for an explosive ninth season, slated for 2026 premiere

Social media erupted with hilarious memes and pleas for quarterly episodes as viewers hooked on the Mseleku family's unfiltered chaos

Season 8 left audiences clamoring for more insights into polygamous love and rivalry

Musa Mseleku and his family's 'Uthando Nes'thembu' got approved for a ninth season.

In a move that has got Mzansi buzzing, Uthando Nes'thembu scored a green light for season nine. The big reveal dropped via a sizzling poster shared by entertainment scoop king Jabulani Macdonald on X, flaunting Musa Mseleku, whose son was accused of being a horrible person, flanked by his four glamorous wives in a swirl of royal blues and golds.

"Season 8 started Wed 22 Jan 20:00," the graphic teased back in early 2025, but now the hype train is chugging straight into 2026 with fresh episodes in production.

Uthando Nes'thembu debuted in 2017

Since its 2017 debut on Mzansi Magic, Uthando Nes'thembu, nominated previously for the Best TV Production award, has been a cultural lightning rod, pulling in millions of viewers weekly with its no-holds-barred dive into Zulu polygamy. The show chronicles the highs, lows, and outright fireworks of Musa Mseleku's blended brood, from lavish lobola ceremonies to tear-soaked therapy sessions.

Season 8, which kicked off on January 22, 2025, shattered ratings records, averaging over 1.5 million eyeballs per episode. It delved deeper into themes of equality among wives, financial strains in extended families, and the eternal quest for harmony in a setup that would make most monogamists sweat.

Producers at Ndlovukazi Node, the show's powerhouse creators, have teased that season nine will amp up the authenticity, promising "even more raw revelations" amid ongoing debates about whether the series glorifies or glamorises traditional practices.

Here's the full post on X:

Fans on X react

Fans didn't hold back. @sharonshez1000 quipped:

"We need a season every quarter, please."

@Kabelo_Kekana93 nailed the vibe:

"This family is willing to destroy themselves for our entertainment. I’m not complaining."

Laughter mixed with shade as @peendy_Lwandle joked:

"Another season for number four to tell us kuthi she is leaving Musa. She's not getting tired of that."

New converts chimed in too. @TalentaJJ confessed:

"Started watching this year. I had to go back to season one for a much needed recap. Nothing beats this show. Real, raw, authentic."

Even @NkagiM_ dreamt big:

"It should have its own 24hr channel like Big Brother for us to just keep on switching between the yellow mansions."

Fans raved over 'Uthando Nes'thembu' upcoming new season.

Musa Mseleku: the polygamist patriarch

At the heart of the frenzy stands Musa Mseleku, the bald-headed businessman born on June 9, 1974, in KwaZulu-Natal, whose life reads like a bestseller he actually wrote. A self-made mogul with fingers in transport, events, and media pies, Musa's net worth hovers around R20 million.

Musa Mseleku's family gets targeted

Constantly being in the public eye has proved dangerous for the Mselekus. Briefly News previously reported that Musa's son was victimised in a seemingly deliberate attack.

