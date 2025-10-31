South African polygamist Musa Mseleku recently broke his silence on his son, Mpumelelo's, house robbery

This was after fake police officers and security guards broke into Mpumelelo's house in Ballito and stole some of his valuables

The reality TV star shared that he believed that this was a syndicate targeting his son

Musa Mseleku talked about his son being robbed. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku had decided to break his silence regarding the house breaking that took place at one of his sons' houses in Durban.

According to Daily Sun, the reality TV star and businessman shared Mpumelelo Mseleku's house in Ballito, Durban, was allegedly raided by fake policemen and security guards who also stole R30K in cash and a bullet from his licensed firearm.

The star, who was accused of not understanding the Zulu culture, further mentioned that they won't be dealing with this matter their own way, as their lawyers have advised them to take the legal route and let the law do its job so that justice will prevail.

"The incident did happen, and we won't be handling this the Mseleku way, as our lawyers have asked us to deal with this matter legally, as I think this is a syndicate because if you look at it, Mpumelelo is doing great things that many didn't believe he would do and achieve at his age. So that's where jealousy comes in," he said.

A source close to Sbindi also told the publication that Mpumelelo's security company is doing well and also getting good gigs, and they suspect that his rivals are behind this robbery.

They said:

"He suspects his rivals are in it on this and that they are working closely with the police because the robbery there were two police officers from Umhlali Police station."

Sbindi's house was raided by fake police officers. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Durban Central Police opened a robbery case

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda shared that the Durban Central Police Station has opened a case of robbery.

"Reports indicate that the couple was at their home when they were ambushed by eight people who reportedly posed as police officers and stole an undisclosed amount of cash," Netshiunda stated.

The source also further noted that Mpumelelo decided to open the case at Durban Central because he didn't trust the police officers from Umhlali Police Station.

"Since he lives in Ballito, he was supposed to open the case at Umhlali but because of his lack of trust in the officers that work there he opted to go open it at Durban Central instead," the source mentioned.

Mpumelelo Mseleku probed for murder

In more entertainment news, this isn't Mpumelelo Mseleku's first brush with the police. Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku was under investigation for murder.

This occurred after the reality star and former footballer reportedly shot and killed an intruder at his family home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal. Several South Africans reacted on social media, calling Mseleku a hero, and they were upset that he was being accused of murder.

