Rogue law enforcement officers and their accomplices invaded Mpumelelo Mseleku's home on the pretext of a search

Mpumelelo Mseleku lost tens of thousands of Rands when the rogue officers conducted the search

When contacted for comment, Mpumelelo Mseleku confirmed the incident and discussed the way forward

In a surprising development, reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku’s home was allegedly raided by police officers who made off with a significant sum of money.

According to a report by Isolezwe, the Uthando Nes’thembu star’s Ballito home was raided by police officers on Monday, 27 October 2025.

How rogue police raided Mpumelelo Mseleku's home

A source who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity said that eight police officers who claimed to be from the Crime Intelligence Unit, stationed at the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Headquarters, raided the home of the son of well-known polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku. The rogue police officers entered the former Moroka Swallows footballer's home on the pretext that they were searching the house in connection with serious crimes such as human trafficking, illegal firearms and drugs, among others. The police officers even presented a search warrant to back their claims.

The source claimed that when Mpumelelo Mseleku followed up, he discovered that the police officers weren’t from the Crime Intelligence Unit in KwaZulu-Natal. Two of the men who raided Mpumelelo’s Ballito home are stationed at Mhlali police station, while the rest were security guards for a certain company. It also emerged that the search warrant they used was fake and lacked a case number.

To compound the situation, Mpumelelo Mseleku also discovered that the police officers and their accomplices had gotten away with R30,000 cash.

Another source, who spoke to the same publication, said that the incident left both Mpumelelo Mseleku and his fiancée, Amahle Biyela, devastated.

Mpumelelo Mseleku confirms police raided his home and the way forward

When Isolezwe reached Mpumelelo Mseleku for comment, he confirmed the incident. He refused to comment any further and urged the publication to contact his lawyer for additional details. He said he had opened a police case and also intended to pursue the matter in court.

When the publication contacted Mseleku’s lawyer, Mr Thabani Mpungose, he refused to elaborate any further, although he confirmed that his law firm is working on the matter. Although the publication confirmed that Mpumelelo Mseleku had opened a police case at the Durban Central Police Station, the police had not confirmed this or spoken about the incident by the time of publication.

Mpumelelo Mseleku probed for murder

In more entertainment news, this isn't Mpumelelo Mseleku's first brush with the police.

Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Mseleku was under investigation for murder.

This occurred after the reality star and former footballer reportedly shot and killed an intruder at his family home in Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal. Several South Africans reacted on social media, calling Mseleku a hero, and they were upset that he was being accused of murder.

