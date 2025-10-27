SAPS Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Murdering Mamelodi Cousins
- The South African Police Service had made progress after two young women who were cousins were killed in Tshwane
- The bodies of the women were found on 26 October 2025 after one of them allegedly got into a fatal argument with her boyfriend
- The police arrested a suspect, and it emerged that a third person was shot during the incident and is recovering in hospital
MAMELODI, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two women who were gunned down in Mamelodi East on 26 October 2025.
According to Jacaranfa News, a joint team of police detectives from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, detectives from Mamelodi East, and Provincial Crime Intelligence officers located the suspect at a filling station in Tshwane. He will appear before the Mmelodi Magistrates' Court on 19 October.
This is a developing story.
