SAPS Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Murdering Mamelodi Cousins

The South African Police Service had made progress after two young women who were cousins were killed in Tshwane

The bodies of the women were found on 26 October 2025 after one of them allegedly got into a fatal argument with her boyfriend

The police arrested a suspect, and it emerged that a third person was shot during the incident and is recovering in hospital

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The police arrested a suspect for the murder of the two Mamelodi cousins. Image: Mdesh Keys

Source: Facebook

MAMELODI, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two women who were gunned down in Mamelodi East on 26 October 2025.

According to Jacaranfa News, a joint team of police detectives from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, detectives from Mamelodi East, and Provincial Crime Intelligence officers located the suspect at a filling station in Tshwane. He will appear before the Mmelodi Magistrates' Court on 19 October.

This is a developing story.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News