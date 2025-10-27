Global site navigation

SAPS Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Murdering Mamelodi Cousins
South Africa

SAPS Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Murdering Mamelodi Cousins

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read
  • The South African Police Service had made progress after two young women who were cousins were killed in Tshwane
  • The bodies of the women were found on 26 October 2025 after one of them allegedly got into a fatal argument with her boyfriend
  • The police arrested a suspect, and it emerged that a third person was shot during the incident and is recovering in hospital

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The South African Police Service arrested a suspect for the murder of two women
The police arrested a suspect for the murder of the two Mamelodi cousins. Image: Mdesh Keys
Source: Facebook

MAMELODI, TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two women who were gunned down in Mamelodi East on 26 October 2025.

According to Jacaranfa News, a joint team of police detectives from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, detectives from Mamelodi East, and Provincial Crime Intelligence officers located the suspect at a filling station in Tshwane. He will appear before the Mmelodi Magistrates' Court on 19 October.

Read also

Vusimuzi Matlala’s bail appeal dismissed by Johannesburg High Court, Cat to remain behind bars

This is a developing story.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

Tags:
Hot: