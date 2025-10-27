A Limpopo woman shared a video as a tribute to two cousins who were killed in Mamelodi East

The video showed the two young women having fun together before their tragic deaths

The South African Police Service arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murders

A woman from Polokwane shared a tribute video to the two cousins who were murdered in Mamelodi. Images: @lalaz.kedikile.pebetse

Source: Facebook

A Limpopo woman has left South Africans heartbroken after sharing a tribute video for two young cousins who were killed in Mamelodi. Lalaz Kedikile Pebetse shared the clip on 27 October 2025 with the caption:

"May your souls rest in peace, girls😭."

The video shows two young women dancing and having fun as they recorded themselves. The clip was reshared as a tribute to Tshiamo Moramaga, 22, and Baleseng Moramaga, 21, who were cousins. The post went viral with thousands of social media users sharing their feelings on the incident. South Africans were heartbroken over the loss of the two young women and shared that this and similar incidents should remind the youth that the world can be a cruel place.

According to Briefly News, the bodies of the two women were found on 26 October 2025 in Mamelodi East Extension 17. Reports suggest that one of them got into an argument with her boyfriend that turned fatal. The incident shocked the community and left their families devastated. Tshiamo's mother, Itumeleng, said the deaths destroyed her. She explained that the two cousins were extremely close and even wore the same clothes. The police investigation revealed that a third person was shot during the incident and is recovering in the hospital.

According to a SAPS media statement, a 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 27 October 2025, for the two murders and another attempted murder. A team made up of detectives and crime intelligence officers from Gauteng and Mamelodi East worked together to find him. They finally caught him at a petrol station in Pretoria.

Two young women were recently murdered in Mamelodi East. Images: @lalaz.kedikile.pebetse

Source: Facebook

Social media users react to tribute video

Netizens flooded Facebook user @lalaz.kedikile's comments section with heartbreak and prayers.

@Itumeleng Makalane said:

"If they can use the same strategy they used in Olereto's case, they can catch the killer."

@Meetse A Sediba Matladi added:

"They lived their lives to the fullest."

@Snothile Snothile asked:

"What happened ???😮"

@Lorraine Tala shared:

"May their souls rest in peace. What a cruel world we're living in."

@Harlene Rampersad commented:

"May their soul rest in peace, and a lesson to our youngsters, please be safe, don't fall for the traps in this sick world, study hard achieve everything on your own😢."

@Nokuthula Thulas gushed:

"They loved each other yhoo😢😢Rest easy girls."

