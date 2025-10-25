The South African Police in Gauteng shot and killed three suspected kidnappers in Parktown, Johannesburg

This follows a tip-off about a kidnapping and attempted kidnapping reported in Langlaagte and Randburg on Friday, 24 October 2025

South African social media users shared their opinions regarding the shootout between the police and the suspects

Three suspects were fatally shot during a crime intelligence-led operation by Gauteng police following a shootout in Parktown on Friday, 24 October 2025.

Police in Gauteng responded to a kidnapping and an attempted kidnapping reported in Langlaagte and Randburg.

SAPS fatally shot kidnapping suspects

It is alleged that the police in Gauteng responded to a kidnapping and an attempted kidnapping reported in Langlaagte and Randburg on Friday, 24 October 2025. Police officers spotted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle. Police said that a shootout ensued, leaving the suspects fatally wounded. Officers also found two unlicensed firearms at the scene.

Police stated that officers were following up on a suspect who specialises in kidnappings and cash-in-transit heists, linking the suspect to a heist in April 2025 and the kidnapping of a Chinese man in June.

The operation was a joint effort involving SAPS Counterintelligence Head Office, the Gauteng TRT, Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, DPCI Gauteng Tracking Team, and private security partners. Police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shootout.

@Wolwevanger said:

"June kidnapping, attempted kidnapping last week, intercepted before another robbery - this team was actively operating. Intelligence-led policing stopped them mid-operation. Good work by GP police cutting this criminal cycle short."

@PMOTION5 said:

"Good news we appreciate the good work of SAPS, I feel like days of freedom is coming to South Africa again."

@OfficialPhiwah said:

"So, how do you know that it's really the kidnappers?"

@mr_charleseze said:

"A very welcome development. This is the kind of news we want to be hearing, not that they were arrested and another R550 will be spent on each of them daily. There's no room for terrorists in this society. Good job SAPS."

@BenMkhwanazi said:

"Those guys who attacked a female police officer might have been released on warning but that should not discourage you. We are expecting you to do everything to land those criminals in jail."

@Lolo101M said:

"I just wish Gauteng SAPS can be this consistent."

Police officers spotted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle, but a shootout ensued.

Other police shootouts in 2025

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal this morning, 14 October 2025. It is alleged that the suspects opened fire on police during a take-down in Waterfall, Durban.

Seven heavily armed suspected criminals were shot and killed in a gun battle with police on the N2 near Gcuwa. The National Intervention Unit (NIU) acted on a tip-off about the group's movement in cars loaded with guns.

The South African Police Service fatally shot a paroled murderer in a gun battle in KwaZulu-Natal on the morning of 15 September 2025. The suspect was wanted in connection with a string of cash-in-transit heist robberies and a conspiracy to murder a cop.

Gauteng's high-speed chase ends in shootout

In a related article, Briefly News reported that four suspects were killed in a shootout with the police on the N14 in Gauteng after a high-speed chase.

The suspects were wanted for robberies in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

