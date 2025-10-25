South Africa was officially removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist on Friday, 24 October 2025

This comes after South Africa met all anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards

The South African rand had strengthened by nearly half a percent on Friday, 24 October 2025, after the announcement

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has officially removed South Africa from its grey list after the country successfully met all the required anti-money laundering recommendations.

National Treasury and organised business have welcomed the country’s removal from the grey list. Image: RapidEye/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa removed from greylist

The global financial crime watchdog placed South Africa on the grey list in February 2023 for failing to meet international standards on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing. South Africa joined three other African countries, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Mozambique, in being removed from the list.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Elisa de Anda Madrazo announced South Africa’s removal from the grey list during a virtual briefing on Friday, 24 October 2025. Business for South Africa (B4SA) welcomed the news, describing it as a major milestone. In a statement, B4SA noted that the achievement reflects the extensive efforts of government regulators and law enforcement agencies to strengthen the country’s anti-money laundering framework.

Rand strengthened after announcement

The rand strengthened by nearly half a percent after South Africa was officially removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Experts said the decision signals significant progress in the country’s efforts to tighten controls against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The rand strengthened by nearly half a percent on Friday. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the removal.

@MothoFeelaTje said:

"I hope it's because we really fixed our stuff and criminals didn't just beat the system."

@SkhumbuzoN52037 said:

"Okay the country is removed from that nonsense my question is what are we going to benefit as people of South Africa."



@MthimkhuluPapi said:

"Whether grey, blue or pink. Cost of living remains the same, unemployment sky high. How is this colouring helping us."

@DryEtienne said:

"Great, now can we please focus on lowering our position from 17th on the international corruption register?"

@BhutiZex said:

"How convenient, we are on a topic of rand manipulation and gwiqiqi we are miraculously removed from this FATF. The master's always make us talk about something else everytime there's a commotion about serious issues."

@PfunaniMal30895 said:

"They remained silent while the rand was being manipulated against the US dollar."

@GantshoLarry said:

"Out of interest, what are anti-money laundering & counter- terrorism financing standards has SA met?"

@Penelope_Mph0 said:

"The investments that SA gets benefit criminals and their families. This has nothing to do with us. Companies will continue to close down. People will lose their jobs. Inflation will continue to rise making our lives worse than ever before."

