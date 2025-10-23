Miss Universe South Africa 2025 has officially announced who will be representing the country at the pageant in Thailand

Musa Khawula revealed that the former Miss SA 2023 finalist, Melissa Nayimuli, was crowned Miss Universe SA 2025

Many netizens weren't happy with Nayimuli being selected, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Model Melissa Nayimuli was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2025. Image: @melissanayimuli

Source: Instagram

The drama surrounding pageants has ensued on social media as the newly crowned Miss Universe South 2025 has been revealed on social media, leaving many netizens displeased.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently announced on social media that the former Miss SA 2023 finalist Melissa Nayimuli was indeed the person who would be heading to Thailand to represent us as a country at the Miss Universe competition and not Mia Le Roux's successor.

However, many weren't happy with the selection as it came just hours after it was disclosed that Bokang Montjane’s African Beauty International now owns the Miss Universe license.

See the post below:

SA has mixed reactions about Melissa Nayimuli

Shortly after it was made known that Nayimuli would be representing us at the pageant, many netizens couldn't hide how they truly felt about this selection as they flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Miz_Ruraltarain said:

"She waited for so many years and fought us.... now I'm sure she will lead anti xenophobia marches for her Ugandan people."

@Sphesh92 wrote:

"Another Chidimma situation."

@Clartville questioned:

"Can someone explain this pageant stuff? Is Miss Universe South Africa different to Miss South Africa? And if they are different, which one of them goes to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe one?"

@mase_1007 commented:

"Everyone in this comment section is questioning her identity. Her mom is Xhosa, her dad is from Uganda. She entered Miss SA twice, the first time when Shudu won (or Zozi, not sure), the last time in 2023, and she placed top 5 or 10 both times."

@ShezzGreat mentioned:

"The pageantry is not owned by SA anyway. Nna personally, don't care anymore. They can crown a mosquito for all I care. The contest is no longer shown on TV. You just wake up and find a new queen."



@WaVhaludzi responded:

"Naturally, a child is its mother’s child. That is why, in Jewish tradition, when a man is married to a Jewish woman, the children are Jews. He also takes his wife’s surname. In essence, the child belongs to the mother, not the father. Even the Bible says that."

@Aya_BB24 tweeted:

"Redirection! So happy for her. Everything happens for a reason, and she’s been wanting this opportunity. She will surprise many. Go Melissa."

Melissa Nayimuli was crowned the Miss Universe South Africa 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Ndavi Nokeri to judge Miss SA 2025 finalists

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that beauty queen and former Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, would be judging this year's pageant finalists.

The star will be part of the judging panel alongside a famous actress. Miss SA 2025 finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma shared with Briefly News how she felt to be back in the pageant after her journey in 2022.

Source: Briefly News