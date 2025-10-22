Beauty queen and former Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, will be judging this year's pageant finalists

The star will be part of the judging panel alongside actress Cindy Mahlangu

Miss SA 2025 finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma shared with Briefly News how she felt to be back in the pageant after her journey in 2022

Ndavi Nokeri to Judge Miss SA 2025 finalist. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Gettty Images

Yup! It has been made official and confirmed that the popular beauty queen and former Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, will be a part of this year's pageant judging panel for the finalists.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the official Miss SA page excitedly announced that Nokeri will be a judge alongside the popular actress Cindy Mahlangu.

The finale will take place on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, hosted by Nomalanga Shozi and Pamela Mtanga.

The post about Nokeri reads:

"INTRODUCING MISS SA 2025 FINALE JUDGE🤩 An investment professional, youth advocate, and changemaker who recognises the value of fearless leadership and resilience in driving social impact. Miss South Africa 2022, @ndavi.nokerii, continues to inspire with her unwavering commitment to empowering young people and shaping the future of our nation. Catch her on the Miss SA 2025 judging panel. Saturday, October 25, 2025, SunBet Arena, @sun_timesquare @suninternationalza. #MissSA2025 #MissSouthAfrica #FinaleNight #NdaviNokeri #couragepurposetransformation r#MissSAFinale."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Ndavi Nokeri's new gig

Many netizens were excited about Ndavi being part of the Miss SA 2025 finale judging panel, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Pamela Mtanga said:

"Of course 😍 what a treat."

lelly_mkandawire wrote:

"Loving the young fresh take this year 🔥🔥🔥🔥this is what we need."

vivienbruwer commented:

"Ndavi always has been a favourite of mine. More gorgeous by the day."

__jacorealven__ mentioned:

"With the caliber of women like Ndavi and Tamaryn on the judging panel, it’s safe to say that Miss SA 2025 is in good hands❤️ #LuyandaZuma for miss SA 2025."

Cindy Mahlangu is also the Miss SA 2025 judge. Image: @cindy_thando

Miss SA 2025 finalist Luyanda Zuma speaks out

While many fans are still celebrating that Ndavi Nokeri became the judge for the pageant's finale, actress Luyanda Zuma, who is also the Miss SA 2025 finalist, excitedly shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be back in the pageant after her journey in 2022.

She said:

"It feels both humbling and empowering to be back on this stage. In 2022, Miss South Africa was a dream come true for the little girl in me, but coming back now, it is about purpose. My first journey taught me resilience, self-awareness, and the importance of using my voice with intention.

"This year, I return with a deeper understanding of who I am and a mission that is bigger than myself to complete the Circle of Empowerment and ensure no young person is left behind. For me, being back is not just about competing, but about continuing the work I’ve already started, with greater clarity and impact."

Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo to co-chair Miss SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African beauty queens and businesswomen, Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo, have been confirmed as mentors for the 2025 Miss SA finalists.

The popular businesswomen have also been announced as co-chairs of the South African beauty pageant. South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, to respond to reports that the 2025 Miss SA winner will not participate in this year's Miss Universe.

