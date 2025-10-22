South African media personality Nomalanga Shozi will be the host of the Miss SA 2025 ceremony

The star exclusively opened up about her new gig with Briefly News days after it was announced

The Adulting star shared with the publication how beauty pageants have evolved over the years

TV star Pamela Mtanga will be co-hosting the pageant, and her manager, Shingai Darangwa, shared his insights with Briefly News

Nomalanga Shozi broke her silence after being announced as the host of Miss SA 2025. Image: Rodin Eckenroth and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

2025 is the year of success, achievements and reaping the seeds we've sown, and the South African media personality Nomalanga Shozi is one of those celebrities who are enjoying the fruits of their hard work as she recently bagged a historic gig.

It is safe to say that Shozi is a jack of all trades. The Black Gold actress recently spoke out after it was announced that she will be hosting the Miss SA 2025 main ceremony. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the star shared how grateful she was to have been asked to host the pagent, and could hear the excitement in her voice as she delved deep into what this meant to her.

"Miss South Africa is more than a pageant. It represents possibility, courage, and ambition. For me, it’s an honour to be part of a platform that elevates women’s voices and shapes leaders who go on to make a real impact. What drew me in is the chance to stand at the centre of beauty, empowerment, and storytelling, and to witness young women stepping into their power," she said.

Nomalanga's opinion on the role Miss SA plays

The beauty pageant world has always been looked down upon by many netizens across the world, as they believed that it's all about girls showing off their beauty and bodies.

However, it is more than that, and Shozi exclusively opened up about how she has seen Miss SA evolve over the years, shaping a great future for many South African women who wish to be a part of this pageant, which has opened many doors for other ladies in the past.

She said:

"Pageants have shifted from being about appearances to becoming platforms for influence and advocacy. Today, it’s less about fitting a mould and more about breaking barriers.

"Miss SA is a mirror for South African women. It shows that our stories, our beauty, and our voices matter. It creates opportunities on a global level while also reshaping self-image by redefining beauty. Young girls see themselves represented and believe they, too, belong on that stage."

Nomalanga shared her views on Miss SA with Briefly News. The star believes that this competition isn't about chasing the crown and the title, but it is about how the contestant uses the crown as a tool to amplify causes that matter to them the most

"The crown is not the destination; it is a tool. Use it to amplify causes that matter to you, to open doors for others, and to leave a legacy that lasts. South Africa and the world need women of courage and compassion. Miss SA is your stage to show that change is possible when you lead with heart."

Pamela Mtanga will co-host Miss SA 2025 with Shozi

While the actress shared her excitement about bagging the historic gig, it was also revealed that the talented TV personality Pamela Mtanga will be co-hosting the pageant alongside Nomalanga.

Mtanga's manager, Shingai Darangwa, shared with Briefly News how this new gig is a proud moment for her and the team.

"This is very much an ‘I’ve arrived’ moment for Pamela. Hosting Miss SA puts her on one of the most visible stages in the country and across the continent. It’s a culmination of years of consistency, discipline, and magnetic presence, and I believe it’s only the beginning of what she’s about to achieve," Darangwa mentioned.

Pamela Mtanga will also co-host Miss SA 2025. Image: Supplied

