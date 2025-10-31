South African musician Sho Madjozi has shared a heartfelt message to the people of Tanzania

This is amid the unrest that is taking place in the country, where civilians are protesting for change

It has been reported that the internet access had been cut off, and Sho Madjozi, in her message, condemned this act

Sho Madjozi has reacted to the protests in Tanzania. Image: ItsShoTime

Source: Instagram

The protests in Tanzania have caught the attention of many nations across the globe. One muso to lend her voice to the cause, Sho Madjozi, made sure to relay a very strong-worded message to the Tanzanians and the government.

Madjozi took to social media to relay her thoughts on the ongoing protests and revealed how close she is to the country.

What Sho said about Tanzania

In her heartfelt message on Instagram written in Swahili, the new mommy revealed that she has been unable to reach her Tanzanian friends.

"Since yesterday, I can't reach my Tanzanian friends on the phone. I am very worried," she said.

Sho Madjozi then spoke about her love for the country and shared photo proof that she has been a frequent visitor there. The Chale hitmaker, however, sided with the people, asking those in power to listen to the cries of the nations, instead of allegedly switching off the internet.

"What I know is that I love Tanzania so much. I believe that Tanzanians, like all people, have the right to choose their leaders, and also the right to march peacefully without fear or violence. It is not easy to make humble people like Tanzanians find themselves struggling; it means there is something very big," she added.

"For those in power: the world is watching. You can turn off the internet, but you can't turn off the hope to see change. People's prayers should be answered through transformation, not by oppression."

The star further asked the protester not to let their anger consume them and prayed for their safety.

"To those who are protesting, let us not allow our anger to cause us to be violent; violence is their weapon, not ours. Please be safe out there. Tanzania forever," she closed off.

Sho Madjozi shared a message of support to Tanzania. Image: ItsShoTime

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Sho's message

People did not hold back in sharing their thoughts about the unrest, with some local celebs showing love to the John Cena singer.

Meanwhile, Tanzanians thanked Sho for shining light on their situation.

Msotheblack said:

"If all Tanzanian artists were like you, Tanzania would have been far. Their problem is that when they are called to the parliament, they go to eat with the president, they are given money, they forget their responsibility, like the mirror of the nation. May God accept you so much. When we redeem the country, we will invite you to come and give us a show."

Jeez-de-patriot shared:

"Thank you, sister Shoo. You are the best. Tanzania belongs to Tanzanians."

Domy878 added:

"You should also see here Tanzanian stars like you, there are not many to say this, it is government foolishness, and they have remained silent till today."

Check out her Instagram post below:

