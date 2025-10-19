Actress and TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi has been announced as the new host of the Miss SA competition

Shozi has replaced multi-award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba, who hosted the event for several years

Fans of the pageant and industry colleagues such as Nomzamo Mbatha and LaConco commented on Shozi's latest gig

Nomzamo Mbatha congratulates Nomalanga Shozi for hosting the Miss SA pageant. Images: MusaKhawula and MDNNews

Former Isibaya star Nomzamo Mbatha has responded to Nomalanga Shozi bagging the Miss SA 2025 hosting gig.

The SAFTA-nominated TV personality has replaced Bonang Matheba, who hosted the 2024 competition.

Shozi also made headlines this year when she scored the leading role of Amandla Zungu in Black Brain Pictures' telenovela, Black Gold.

The pageant announced on its Instagram account on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that Shozi is their 2025 host.

"We are proud to announce @realnomalanga as the official host of the Miss South Africa 2025 Grand Finale! 👑✨.



"She is a powerhouse of talent, SAFTA-nominated broadcaster, Glamour’s Most Glamorous Entertainer Award Winner 2024, actress, TV & radio host, MC, and creative. @realnomalanga embodies the brilliance, confidence, and charisma that define South African excellence,💫 said the organisation.

The organisation also confirmed that TV personality Pamela Mtanga will be co-hosting the Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale! 👑✨ on Saturday, 25 October 2025.



"@pamela_mtanga is a celebrated TV & radio host, presenter, voice-over artist, and content creator, known for her charm and magnetic on-screen presence. 💫💫



Together with Nomalanga Shozi, she’ll bring the perfect blend of energy and elegance to a night celebrating courage, purpose, and transformation," wrote the pageant on Instagram.

SA celebs congratulate Shozi

Reality TV star Laconco wrote:

"😍."

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha said:

"YAAAASSSSS 😍😍🔥."

Ilovemelmo replied:

"Omg! Get it, boo! 🙌🏾✨❤️."

Former House of Zwide star Katsinivasan responded:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️."

Qhawemazaleni said:

"Saturday is about to be a show!❤️."



Metro FM's Lootlove2 replied:

"Yes, ma’am! 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Thandeka.Mabuza commented:

"Congratulations, mami😍😍."

Radio personality Lamiez_holworthy wrote:

"So well deserved! Congratulations, my love. ❤️."

Lindiwedim said:

"You were made for this!! Congratulations, my love, you’ve got it!!! Go show the world❤️."

Former Umkhokha actress Hope_Mbhele said:

"There we go! 👏👏👏."

@KoketsoMaleka_ responded:

"Okay, at least it's not Anele."

@majoyana31 wrote:

"New, fresh face. Looking forward to seeing what she’s going to bring to the show."

@MoMotswanaK commented:

"Stunning lady, this! Inside and out. So humble."

@MmatonaN88353 responded:

"Congratulations. New, young face."

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"This is her year, love it. I can't wait to see her outfits."

@Hlela_Spha commented:

"Congratulations to you, sis. She's a good. I was a bit worried thinking it would be Anele."

@_babybearr responded:

"We are happy with this decision."

@GivenSmall69 replied:

"Congratulations, she will do a tremendous job."

@TebogoN61063 wrote:

"She will deliver ke sana, I trust her. She is great at presenting."

@shireenhlalele said:

"Well deserved. She's a beautiful woman, this. Great presenter too."

Nomzamo Mbatha and more celebs react to Nomalanga Shozi hosting the Miss SA 2025 competition. Images: RealNomalanga

