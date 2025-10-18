'Scandal!' fans react to Camilla Waldman's latest role

Legendary actress Camilla Waldman, who is famous for her Generations character, has secured a role on eTV's popular TV show

Waldman will portray the character of Nina Bishop on the long-running popular soapie

Fans of the eTV took to social media on Friday, 25 October 2025, to comment on Waldman's latest role

Former 'Generations' actress Camilla Waldman has landed a role on 'Scandal!'.



Former Generations actress Camilla Waldman, who played the role of Anne De Villiers, is the latest star to join e.tv's popular soapie Scandal!

Waldman has secured the role of Tiro's (played by Lebohang Msiza) lawyer, Nina Bishop, on the South African TV show.

The channel recently surprised South Africans on social media when it confirmed that Scandal! has been canned after more than 20 years on television.

Entertainment commentator TVBlogsByMlu announced on his X account on Friday, 17 October 2025, that Waldman has joined the e.tv soapie.

"Former Generations actress, who became popular for playing the ruthless Annie de Villiers, makes a return to TV as she joins #eTVScandal to portray a ruthless lawyer who will stop at nothing to save her clients," said the commentator.

The etv soapie teased Waldman's latest role on its X account on Friday, 17 October 2025.

"Guess who’s coming to our screen on Scandal? She’s sharp, fearless, and ready to take on any legal battle that comes her way! #etvScandal," wrote the show.

Scandal! fans react to Waldman's latest role

@RefentseM770836 wrote:

"But why are you closing Scandal? When Ngema can just wake up, and Ethembeni was just a dream."

@Mafa6232 said:

"Why not call Sandra Stein? She is a real bulldog in the court."

@Stories1487508 replied:

"Isn't it a little bit late for new characters, or do you just want to end with a bang?"

@AndreLuthuli responded:

"But she’s had multiple roles since then lol. I guess if you acted on the OG Generations, you’ll always be known as that character from the rest of your career."

@yandzman_ wrote:

"Yho, I miss Camilla on TV. I might just watch Scandal for the first time in my life."

@FirstLadyTshepi reacted:

"This is the incomparable, seasoned thespian Camilla Waldman #etvscandal."

Former 'Generations' actress Camilla Waldman joins 'Scandal!' as Tiro's lawyer.



Charles Phasha discusses his role as Lebone on Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Charles Phasha, who has starred on Nikiwe, Isibaya, and Generations, recently opened up about his role on Scandal!

The talented actor recently landed the character of Tlhogi's uncle, Lebone, on the eTV soapie.

Fans of the show have been dragging the actor's character on social media since joining the show.

