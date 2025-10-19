Talented actress Matshepo Sekgopi had social media talking over the weekend when she honoured Presley Chweneyagae

Sekgopi played Dimpho Mokoena, while the late actor portrayed her brother, Cobra Mokoena, on 1Magic's The River

Fans of Sekgopi and the telenovela wished the award-winning thespian a happy heavenly birthday

'The River' star Matshepo Sekgopi wishes late actor Presley Chweneyagae a happy birthday. Images: Matshepo_Sekgophi

Fan-favourite actress Matshepo Sekgopi recently wished her former The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae a heavenly happy birthday.

Chweneyagae, who was famously known for his roles as Cobra Mokoena on The River and Cobrizi, passed away in May 2025, at the age of 40.

Sekgopi, who played the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen sister Dimpho Mokoena, previously paid tribute to the award-winning actor. ,

The talented actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 19 October 2025, to wish her late on-screen brother, Presley Chweneyagae, a happy birthday.

"Happy first heavenly birthday, bro. You’ll always be a general in my books. 🤍 Thank you for everything. You have wings, now fly high🤍🕊️," she wrote.

Social media reacts to Sekgopi's post

Michellemodika said:

"💔Y’all look like siblings for real."

Moloko7665 responded:

"Eish yeah nah, life is not fair sometimes😢."

Kanyo24 wrote:

"Heaven is having a joyous day today.🎊🎂🎉Happy heavenly birthday, bosso ya dinoga,❤️ (The Snake King).

Thulisile_madiba reacted:

"😢😢😢😢Oooh, Cobrizi. Happy heavenly🎂 🥳."



Thamuzy said:

"I'm sure he woke up doing dilo tse massive today, (I am sure he woke up doing massive things). May he forever live in all of us who loved him for real."

wara_ganre responded:

"I'm sorry, sisi. It feels like God could turn things around with him. It's still unbelievable. Stay strong. We miss him. I can imagine how it is for you guys.❤️."

Louisiana_matseba said:

"Why am I crying all over again? 😭It still hurts😪😩."

Thee.amazing.gracie wrote:

"Cobrizi forever ❤️🔥♾️."

Lisanti.angel commented:

"It is still unbelievable❤️."

Noxololusenga reacted:

"Wale Eazy.❤️"

Drpashy said:

"I am sending you my love."

Rufaro._c replied:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Cobrizy. ❤️."

Im_django wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

Ivygalaletsangseelo replied:

"Happy heavenly birthday, cobra 🐍 ♥️."

Brilliantdebrilsa wrote:

"❤️❤️."

Og_barbieeee said:

"😢❤️ Happy heavenly birthday, my favourite actress."

Bonnyghlalele responded:

"Gone but not forgotten. 🎉🎉."

Kingtoomzz_ commented:

"This is still so surreal, baby 😢."

tshepi_molefe wrote:

"'Tlogelang abuti’aka' 😢," (Leave my brother alone).



Boipelokelo said:

"Ngwana kobo Thuso❤️," (Thuso's little sister).

Bee_records86 replied:

"Happy first heavenly birthday, Cobrizi 🧁❤️."

Hoodpharmacisst reacted:

"Oh, Dimples! This is your brother, ebile (and) you even look alike! I loved your relationship with him and how you’d always call him 'abuti waka (my brother), and he called you Dimples.' Aw man💔."

Matshepo Sekgopi wishes 'The River' star Presley Chweneyagae a heavenly birthday. Images: PresleyChweneyagae

Meshack Mavuso shares Presley Chweneyagae’s last video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane was shocked by the passing of his former co-star, Presley Chweneyagae.

The actor who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae on The River shared a video of the actor's last moments.

Fans of the Smoke and Mirrors actor took to his Instagram post to comfort him and to pay tribute to Chweneyagae.

