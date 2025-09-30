Miss South Africa Organisation confirmed that Lebohang Msimanga will no longer be participating in the 2025 competition

During a media briefing held on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the Miss South Africa Organisation explained why Lebohang Msimanga pulled out

The organisation announced the way forward following the 27-year-old Gauteng-based marketer's exit

Miss South Africa Organisation confirmed 2025 top 10 finalist Lebohang Msimanga's exit. Image: nozipho_mashaba/X, lebomsimanga.co.za

The Miss South Africa beauty pageant is back in the headlines after one of the top 10 finalists withdrew from the competition.

The Miss South Africa Organisers finally announced the top 10 finalists and a new format for the competition following speculation that the beauty pageant would be cancelled for 2025. The Miss South Africa 2025 beauty pageant was in the news again after damning allegations were levelled against one of the top 10 finalists.

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, the Miss South Africa Organisation dropped another bombshell, confirming that one of the top 10 finalists withdrew from the competition weeks before the grand finale.

Why Lebohang Msimanga left Miss SA 2025

The organisation hosted a media briefing with radio presenter Faith Mangope as the MC. During the media briefing, the organisation shared all the new details and changes for the 2025 Miss SA pageant finale, scheduled for Saturday, 25 October.

Speaking during the media briefing, public relations specialist Nhlanhla Shezi acknowledged that one of the top 10 finalists, Lebohang Msimanga, withdrew from the pageant.

In a video shared by True Love Magazine on X, Nhlanhla Shezi explained why Lebohang Msimanga withdrew from Miss South Africa 2025.

“At this time, to best serve her individual part and well-being. The organisation respects and honours her decision, recognising that true empowerment includes the freedom to make a choice aligned with one’s authentic self,” she said.

Shezi announced that only nine finalists will proceed to the Miss SA finale. She explained why the Miss South Africa Organisation will not be replacing Lebohang Msimanga.

“In keeping with the spirit of this new era, which prioritises purpose, authenticity, meaningful participation, the organisation will not be replacing her position. Each finalist has been selected for their unique voice and vision, and the competition will proceed with the remaining candidates who are fully committed to the UIA mission and responsibilities of representing South Africa on a continental stage,” Nhlanhla Shezi explained.

Watch the video below:

Miss South Africa Organisation shared why the 2025 top 10 finalist Lebohang Msimanga quit the competition. Image: nozipho_mashaba

Who is competing in the Miss SA 2025 pageant?

Following Lebohang Msimanga’s withdrawal, the nine women who will battle it out for the Miss South Africa 2025 title are:

Qhawekazi Mazaleni from the Eastern Cape

Zanele Phakathi from Gauteng

Nthabiseng Kgasi from Gauteng

Luyanda Nonhlelo Zuma from KZN

Karabo Mareka from Gauteng

Gizeelle Venske from Gauteng

Ghee-Ann Rademan from the Western Cape

Buyisile Mashile from Gauteng

Bridgette Jobes from the Western Cape

Two of the contestants, Qhawekazi Mazaleni and Luyanda Zuma, are the favourites with thousands of South Africans rooting for them online. Mazaleni also cheered for her big sister, Homba, last year when she competed for the Miss South Africa crown.

Miss South Africa Organisation announces 2025 judges

Proceeding with nine finalists is one of the many changes in the Miss South Africa competition, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Familiar faces such as Bonang Matheba, Anele Mdoda, and Zozibini Tunzi will not be present at this year’s pageant. South Africans were devastated by the news after the judging panel was unveiled on 16 September.

