The Springboks will face Argentina in Durban in a crucial penultimate match that could shape the Rugby Championship standings

South Africa is looking to strengthen its title bid, while Argentina aims to keep the championship race wide open

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with a rugby analyst to break down the crucial game

As the Rugby Championship reaches its penultimate round, all eyes turn to Kings Park Stadium in Durban, where the Springboks face Los Pumas in a crucial clash on Saturday, 27 September 2025. The outcome will play a big role in shaping the title race ahead of the final game in Twickenham.

Springboks will play against Argentina on Saturday, 27 September 2025, in Durban.



In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena shared insights on the matchup, tactical nuances, and what fans can expect from this high-stakes showdown.

Springboks’ tactical approach

Coach Rassie Erasmus has retained the core of the squad that dismantled the All Blacks 43–10 in Wellington. Veterans like Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Damian Willemse will lead the charge, while young flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earns a start.

Mokoena explained that the Springboks are built for controlled aggression, focusing on territory and pressure early in the game. Experience and consistency will be crucial against a Pumas side that has recently beaten New Zealand, Australia, and the British & Irish Lions.

Argentina’s threats

Under coach Felipe Contepomi, Argentina brings confidence and a bruising forward pack to Durban.

Their backline, led by Tomas Albornoz, has shown flair and finishing ability, signalling that the Pumas are no longer just scrappers. Mokoena stressed that the Boks must remain disciplined, as any lapse could be ruthlessly punished.

While this is not the final game, its outcome will be key in shaping the title race. A win or bonus point for South Africa strengthens their bid for the championship, while a bonus-point win for Argentina, combined with denying South Africa a losing bonus, could leave the title race wide open heading into the final game in Twickenham.

Mokoena described the match as more than just a game: it is a statement, setting the tone for the end-of-year tours and the next World Cup cycle.

Los Pumas are playing against the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.



Match details: Kick-off time, TV coverage, and line-ups

The match kicks off at 17:10 SAST. Fans in South Africa can watch live on SuperSport Rugby (DStv), with coverage starting ahead of the game.

With the Rugby Championship still wide open, Saturday’s clash promises to be tactical, physical, and emotional.

Mokoena summed it up: this is Springbok rugby at its most intense, and anyone not watching will miss a key moment in the race for the title.

Los Pumas line up

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallía, 14 Rodrigo Isgró, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Mateo Carreras, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo García, 8 Joaquín Oviedo, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Lucas Paulos, 4 Franco Molina, 3 Joel Sclavi, 2 Julián Montoya (c), 1 Mayco Vivas

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Juan Martín González, 22 Simón Benítez Cruz, 23 Tomás Albornoz

Springboks line up

South Africa – revised: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16 Marco van Staden, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Morné van den Berg, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.

The 33-year-old, who will earn his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.

