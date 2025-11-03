George Middlebrook spoke exclusively to Briefly News about his breakout role as Officer Trackson in Beauty in Black and how the hit Tyler Perry series changed his life

The actor opened up about dealing with imposter syndrome, survivor’s remorse, and public pressure

He revealed that new projects are on the horizon, including major film roles and production ventures

Beauty in Black has had fans all over the world glued to their seats. The Tyler Perry masterpiece, which boasts an all-black cast, was recently renewed for a third season following the success of the first and second seasons.

‘Beauty in Black’ star George Middlebrook opened up about handling overnight success. Image: Provided

Source: Original

George Middlebrook, the breakout star of Tyler Perry’s hit series Beauty in Black, currently streaming on Netflix, spoke exclusively to Briefly News about his sudden rise to fame, mental health challenges, and what lies ahead in his flourishing career.

Speaking about how Beauty In Black became a global hit, Middlebrook attributed the success to the gripping storyline. He said Kimmy's rise from nothing and surviving abuse to a boss babe resonated with the audience worldwide. He said:

"I think the underground trafficking going on in Season 1 resonates with the people. Some fans can also resonate with Kimmy’s rags-to-riches story because people love a hero story. It’s very interesting that she came from being abused by her dad, to being abused by Jules, and now being at the top of the company."

George Middlebrook on navigating overnight fame

Middlebrook went from being an unknown extra in local TV shows to an international star overnight, and the fame has brought many advantages and disadvantages. The star said in addition to fighting "survivor's remorse" and "imposter syndrome", he is also dealing with entitled people. He added:

"Maintaining my mental health can be a tough thing because people now want extra things out of me. Some even want to use my images for promos, asking me for money. A lot of people are feeling entitled because of my success, especially people who knew me before the show happened.

"I am trying to get over the survivor’s remorse and the imposter syndrome, when you go from being a regular guy to now I can’t go anywhere without people recognising me, it’s very humbling, but it takes a lot of getting used to what’s happening."

Middlebrook discusses Tyler Perry's impact on his career

The actor admitted that his role in Beauty and Black, particularly the opportunity provided by Tyler Perry, significantly contributed to his current success and the influx of new opportunities.

George Middlebrook explained that Perry's platform elevated him from a local star to a national and international one, making him a more appealing prospect for business collaborations and film roles.

"When Tyler Perry gives you an opportunity, it changes your level from local to national and international. Now it makes more sense for people to work with me.

"My Instagram reach used to be a few thousand people a month, but when Beauty In Black came, I am reaching almost 20 million people. I owe everything to Tyler Perry and to God for this opportunity.

George Middlebrook expressed gratitude to Tyler Perry for the opportunity to feature in 'Beauty In Black'. Image: Provided

Source: Original

What can George Middlebrook's fans expect from him?

Without giving away too many details, George Middlebrook outlined his upcoming projects, including a movie with Tiffany Haddish next year, where he plays a news reporter. He is also killing it behind the scenes with a role as an executive producer on three projects in 2026.

He expressed excitement about continuing his role as Officer Trackson in the Beauty and Black universe, teasing future surprises with other shows. Middlebrook also mentioned another upcoming movie with Jill Smith called Rhythm and Blood, where he portrays the CEO of a record label, describing it as one of his favourite roles.

George Middlebrook opened up about his plans. Image: Provided

Source: Original

