A Cape Town property listed at R7.5 million sparked outrage due to its compact size, despite the high price

The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom in just 79 square meters, and the woman who showcased it in a TikTok video expressed her thoughts

South Africans react to the listing, with many agreeing that the price is "insane" and highlighting the challenges of affording housing in Cape Town

Cape Town's house rental market continues to make headlines as this woman in South Africa caused a massive stir online after calling out the steep price of a two-bedroom apartment in Cape Town’s upscale Sea Point area.

A woman in South Africa expressed her thoughts on a R7.5 million Cape Town flat in a TikTok video. Image: @tay_talk_tok

Source: TikTok

The property, listed at R7 500 000, features two bedrooms, one bathroom, two parking bays, and covers just 79 square metres, but its price tag left many South Africans questioning the country’s housing market.

Taking to her social media account under the handle @tay_talk_tok, she expressed her disbelief, saying:

"This is insane. I’m gonna keep talking about this insanity until it stops. So, here we are. Quick question, if you’re spending R7.5 million on a place where your room has more beds than space, then I’m gonna need R7.5 million for some common sense, brother, because this is insanity."

She continued to poke fun at the apartment’s compact size and limited privacy, joking that for that amount of money, she should at least not be able to "smell the neighbours' breakfast" or have a direct view into their windows.

The video, which has gained loads of views since it was published on 28 October 2025 on TikTok by the content creator @tay_talk_tok, sparked reactions from South Africans who shared similar frustrations about Cape Town’s skyrocketing property prices.

Sea Point, known for its coastal views and proximity to the Atlantic Seaboard, remains one of the most expensive suburbs in the country.

Many users in the comments agreed with the woman’s sentiment, describing the price as "insane" and questioning how ordinary citizens can afford housing in the city. Others pointed out that while the area is desirable, the high cost of living in Cape Town makes such listings unrealistic for most locals.

The view of the beautiful city of Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Tobias Reich/Unsplash

Source: UGC

SA chimes in on Cape Town's high property rental prices

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Cape Town property rental prices, saying:

Barend Van Biljon said:

"It’s all the foreign money in Cape Town. Don’t calm down because that’s insane."

Born added:

"Absolutely bizarre, for that!"

Phoz expressed:

"There’s absolutely no space to move! 😳"

Law wrote:

"If the Rand were R7 to the dollar, it would not have been that expensive."

Brendylicious stated:

"I could never understand the insanity that is Cape Town property prices.. They're clearly making it known to South Africans that this is definitely not their market, it's strictly for investors, aka Europeans and Americans..🤔"

Terry-lynn Barge commented:

"No other word for it than ridiculous."

Watch the video below:

More Cape Town home rental listings

Briefly News reported that a woman who goes by the TikTok handle @Chiara.Vanzyl shocked and amused the nation after she unveiled a small wendy house in Rosebank, Cape Town, selling for a staggering R800,000.

reported that a woman who goes by the TikTok handle @Chiara.Vanzyl shocked and amused the nation after she unveiled a small wendy house in Rosebank, Cape Town, selling for a staggering R800,000. A woman caused a massive stir on social media after showcasing an R8k rental in Cape Town that didn’t match the expectations for its price tag.

The lady who goes by the handle @itsnabsx could not comprehend how such a small living space could be placed at such a hefty price, as she showed it off in a TikTok video.

