A TikTok user shared a video of a small, weather-beaten house in Rosebank, Cape Town, listed for R800,000, sparking outrage and amusement over the city's skyrocketing property prices

The property's condition was described as old, cramped, and in need of serious maintenance, with peeling paint and worn-out finishes, making the price tag seem even more unreasonable

The video reignited debates about Cape Town's property crisis, with many locals expressing frustration over the high demand and limited space, driving prices beyond what they can afford

The Cape Town rental prices are making waves in South Africa, and many people in Mzansi are calling out the mother city over property prices.

A woman called out a poorly-priced house listed for R800,000 in Cape Town. Image: @chiara.vanzyl

Source: TikTok

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @Chiara.Vanzyl shocked and amused the nation after she unveiled a small windy house in Rosebank, Cape Town, selling for a staggering R800,000. The video that was posted on 21 October 2025 quickly went viral as viewers expressed outrage over the city’s skyrocketing property prices and the poor condition of the home.

In the clip, @Chiara.Vanzyl showcased the image listing of the property, and she was visibly amused as she commented on the place, saying:

"As if Cape Town property prices could not get any worse," she said, laughing at the sight of the tiny, weather-beaten structure."

She then went on to showcase the inside of the windy house, which appeared to be far from modern standards. The interior looked old, cramped, and in need of serious maintenance, with peeling paint and worn-out finishes. Despite its condition, the property’s hefty R800,000 price tag left many people stunned.

The TikTok user @Chiara.Vanzyl went on to poke fun at the listing by adding:

"Prime location, guys. Prime location, I think that’s a parking lot...This is a Joke”

She ended her video on a humorous note, saying:

"You’re gonna have to get a roommate, though, because obviously, it’s a little pricey."

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section with disbelief, with many calling the prices of the mother city out and some stating how Cape Town’s housing market is out of control.

The viral clip reignited debates about Cape Town’s property crisis, where high demand and limited space continue to push prices beyond what many local people can afford. As for now, Mzansi peeps can only laugh and shake their heads at the thought of paying nearly a million rand just for rent.

A woman in Cape Town posed in a TikTok video while creating content. Image: @chiara.vanzyl

Source: TikTok

SA chimes in on the windy house prices in Cape Town

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the rental property in the moth-eaten city.

Sihle said:

"They are doing it on purpose."

Wappa added:

"RDP houses now selling at 1mil in Cape Town, it's expensive in Cape Town."

My Boozy Kitchen wrote:

"And it looks like it's on an old tennis court."

Amanda Ngema stated:

"So they're charging almost 1m for 3 square meters of land, cause it can be for the shack."

Johnwalsh commented:

"Expropriating our pockets nah, everything soon going to be unobtainable."

Zee the Toymaker replied:

"Does this include the parking lot?"

Watch the video below:

