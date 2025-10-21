A young South African woman sparked outrage on TikTok over Cape Town's high rent prices, citing R10,000/month for a 2-bedroom flat

The video raised a heated debate, with users sharing their own experiences and opinions on the unaffordable rent in major cities

The discussion highlighted the growing housing crisis in urban areas, with calls for fairer rental options and for policymakers to take action

A young South African woman has sparked an online debate after expressing outrage over the high cost of renting in Cape Town.

She took to her TikTok account under the handle @itsneemo, where she shared her disbelief after discovering that a two-bedroom flat in the mother city costs up to R10,000 per month. @itsneemo went on to say the following:

"And the government is really wondering why people are leaving South Africa. Have you seen the housing situation. I am literally looking at places right now just to rent two-bedroom not big, not three, not four, not five, two-bedroom, two-bedroom."

The young lady also vented about the additional fees that one still needs to pay on top of the rent, stating:

"Tell me why rent is like R10k, okay, two months' deposit, okay, a leasing fee, everything fees, and you are not even guaranteed that you will get the place. And you must still pay for the opportunity to rent the place. You must still pay for water, and electricity is not included."

The TikTok user also highlighted she could not understand how ordinary South Africans are expected to afford such rent when salaries have not kept up with the rising cost of living. Her frustration resonated with many people in Mzansi who flooded the comments section to share their own experiences with unaffordable rent in major cities.

"It is ridiculous, we moved down to Cape Town from Johannesburg...and I am like why.. We paid R6500 for a 2 bedroom flat including water and electricity. On another note please be careful of the scammers here in Cape Town," one person commented.

While some users defended the prices, saying Cape Town’s property market is driven by demand and location, others called for fairer rental options for locals.

The video that was posted on 20 October 2025 by the social media user @itsneemo has since reignited discussions about the growing housing crisis in urban areas, with many urging landlords and policymakers to consider the financial reality of ordinary residents struggling to find affordable accommodation.

A woman in Cape Town, South Africa, posed in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

SA weighs in on the woman's Cape Town rent rant

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's rant about the high cost of living in the Mother City, saying:

Zeeet expressed:

"Government wants us out of Cape Town."

TheLynx73 wrote:

"It’s crazy. We live in Berlin 1/2 the year, and the rental prices are the same as it is in Cape Town. And here the salaries are around €3000 a month. And you don’t need a car to get around, because the public transportation gets you anywhere in and around the city."

Lain Webb stated:

"We as locals cant get flats or houses to rent in our own city due to the market is not aim at us?"

Babypeachez replied:

"I’m crying with you here in Cape Town."

SA vents on the high cost of living in Mzansi

