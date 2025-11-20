Eastern Cape homeowners were seen praying inside their home as police waited outside with a TLB ready to demolish the property

The house was one of over 20 brick homes demolished in Ward 31, eBhongweni

South Africans were heartbroken by the video, with many saying they serve a miracle-working God

Homes in the Eastern Cape were demolished recently. Images: @EFFEasternCape

Source: Facebook

One TikTok user, @icamaguonline, shared a video on 18 November 2025 showing Eastern Cape homeowners praying inside their house as it faced demolition. The video showed someone recording inside a house where the furniture had been cleared, with only the built-in cupboards, granite countertops, and cupboards nailed into the walls remaining.

A woman was in the kitchen crying out and praying to God, asking that her home be saved. The camera person went into another room where a gentleman was on the floor, also praying. It was a huge house that was recently built, with large bedrooms, toilets and a bathroom. Different police officers were walking in and out as they waited to clear the people from the premises so the home could be demolished.

The video was shared with text stating the owners of the house were seeking divine intervention as the ANC waited outside with a TLB. The house was later demolished with the rest of the others, allegedly illegally built on land retained for agricultural research purposes.

The EFF Eastern Cape shared pictures of the demolished houses with this caption:

"These are scenes from Ward 31 in eBhongweni, where the ANC government has been demolishing houses using a court order. More than 20 brick homes have already been destroyed, leaving families displaced and with nowhere to go. This is happening despite an ongoing court process, where residents have filed yet another urgent application yesterday to interdict the demolitions."

The video went viral with over 27,000 reactions and over 6,000 comments.

A woman praying for her home not to get demolished went viral. Images: @icamaguonline

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to EC house demolition

Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking moment shared on the TikTok page @icamaguonline's video:

@NK wrote:

"God is close and faithful to the heartbroken."

@kgomotsomoloi said:

"We serve a miracle-working God, sis 🙌🙌."

@wadada40 shared:

"The way people disrespect and disregard prayer is unbelievable. She is praying for the strength to move past this pain and loss. May God comfort this family and replace multiple fold."

@Glendaholytsiloane added:

"My 2-cent opinion is that God is coming through for this family, and He has started already."

@LihleNsimbi commented:

"Yoh, this is so sad."

@SeipeiMashotoMosoa gushed:

"As the driver of the TLB, I would refuse to break down after this prayer, even if it means I resign and they get another driver. God is going to show off. Her blessings are going to multiply."

@Mphesta said:

"Very expensive house, and I suspect these people were deceived by someone. There's no way that they'd invest so much money building illegally on purpose."

@Prissy wrote:

"I lost my 2019 Range Rover in 2021, and I prayed like this, cried my heart out. In 2024, God blessed me with a brand new Haval Pro and a house of my dreams, so I've seen the power of prayer."

Why building illegally is risky

According to Shepstone Wylie Attorneys, homeowners who put up buildings or make additions on their properties without the proper approval from their local municipality can face serious consequences. These can include fines, possible jail time, having the structure demolished or even increases in their municipal rates.

Section 4(1) of the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act, no one is allowed to put up a building without written permission from their local authority. While architects often handle the paperwork, the final responsibility always rests with the homeowner.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More home building stories in SA

Source: Briefly News