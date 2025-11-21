A terrifying video captured two men breaking a car window in slow-moving traffic on the N2 in Cape Town to steal bags from the back seat

The shocking clip was shared on Facebook and attracted massive views and comments from an angered public, who discussed the state of crime in the country

Social media users questioned why other motorists did not attempt to intervene and advised others to always put their belongings in the boot

A woman's post showing two young men breaking a car's window in traffic unsettled Mzansi. Image: Nyasha Sandra Chikanya

Source: Facebook

A shocking video documenting the brazenness of criminals in a smash-and-grab in the middle of heavy traffic angered social media users across the country.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Nyasha Sandra Chikanya, highlighted a moment of extreme vulnerability for commuters on the N2 highway in Cape Town, sparking a significant debate online.

The video, filmed by a car directly behind the victim's vehicle, captures the dramatic incident in heavy, slow-moving traffic. Facebook user Nyasha Sandra Chikanya’s clip also shows the two young men approaching the car, as it moved slowly in heavy traffic, targeting visible bags placed by the rear window.

The N2 highway robbery

In a moment of aggression, the two men break the back window and pull out two fully loaded backpacks. They immediately ran straight towards the highway wall. They proceed to jump the wall, towards the traffic going the opposite direction, escaping the scene quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman was thanked by many social media users who promised to be vigilant on the road. Image: Nyasha Sandra Chikanya

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the smash-and-grab video

The clip sparked massive frustration online as social media users flooded the comments section to express their frustrations. Many viewers suggested that the driver of the vehicle should have attempted to reverse to scare the men away, pointing out the space between him and the car behind him.

Some expressed disappointment that nearby motorists, who were witnesses to the crime, did not attempt to help or intervene. Others lamented that Mzansi is a naturally beautiful country, being destroyed by criminals and gangs.

User @Machethe Sello Godman asked:

"What, inside the car? How do they know there are valuable things? Something's not right; it makes no sense. The cars keep moving as if nothing has happened. Cameraman was ready for this.. Nothing makes sense."

User @Kharika Phiri commented:

"Shame! A beautiful country destroyed by criminals and gangs."

User @DiMpho Nhlapo said:

"Crime is on another level."

User @Nobulumko Duma shared:

"This is so wrong, really."

User @Nunu Dzhugudzha added:

"Don't put anything on your window; avoid it always."

User @Samuel Munny commented:

"You can see everything, and there's a window of opportunity to cripple one.. But you don't do it. Until we learn to help one another, SA, this will be the life."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

A Kenyan woman shared a video detailing 14 incredible activities she and her friends completed during their action-packed holiday in Cape Town.

A UCT medicine student shared a heartfelt video detailing the simple gesture that cured his homesickness: the warm and loving response of a Xhosa mother.

A husband filmed his gorgeous wife struggling to close the car door due to a very tight dress, on her way to attend a Brutal Fruit event in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News