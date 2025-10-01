Popular South African beauty queens Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo have been confirmed as mentors for Miss SA finalists

The popular businesswomen have also been announced as co-chairs of the South African beauty pageant

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, to respond to news that Miss SA winner will not enter Miss Universe 2025

Basetsana Kumalo has been announced as a co-chair for Miss SA 2025. Image: basetsanakumalo

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa titleholders Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo have been confirmed as the new mentors and co-chairs of the Miss SA organisation.

The organisation recently made headlines when one of their top 10 finalists, Bridgette Jones, was accused of bullying.

Beauty queen Lebohang Msimanga also withdrew from the competition after she was announced as a top 10 finalist.

IOL_Lifestyle reported on its X account on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, that the former Miss SA titleholders have been announced as the organisation's new mentors and co-chairs.

Peggy-Sue Khumalo revealed to IOL this week that the new era of Miss SA is rooted in the global conversations that have been happening in our country with the G20.

​“As a country, we are reflecting on whether we, as people, government, and business, have done enough. What we need now is more activists in our country who will champion social change and social sustainability,” she said.

Businesswoman and former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo shared that ​the Miss SA organisation is still a relevant platform for empowerment and transformation for young women to really use it to cut themselves into different facets of their lives, and that’s why the new era is exciting for me, particularly as a co-chair.

Miss SA 2025 winner not entering Miss Universe 2025

News24 confirmed on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, that the Miss SA 2025 winner will not be competing for the Miss Universe 2025 title.

Sean Lane, who's been appointed as the creative director for Miss SA, revealed that Miss SA will not be entering for the Miss Universe due to time constraints.

Lane also shared with the publication that the Miss SA winner requires 3 months to prepare for the Miss Universe pageant.

@PalesaMbaliee reacted on X:

"I can’t believe we are not participating in Miss Universe this year. Miss SA Organization, you have disappointed me over and over this year."

@Macpercy said:

"So, this year’s Miss SA won’t compete at Miss Universe? Hectic!"

@vickyxiiv replied:

"And how can they not send Miss SA to Miss Universe? This is so wrong😭."

@mpumi_m2 replied:

"Miss SA org doesn’t have the Miss Universe license this year .😭😭 I was really hoping that Luyanda would go there and win 😞😞😞."

@SamsonFelix_ commented:

"I just found out Miss SA organization will not send their 2025 winner to Miss Universe this year. This is unfair to the girls W*F!"

Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo are confirmed as mentors and co-chairs for the 2025 Miss SA competition. Images: Investec and @Zesipho_M

Source: Twitter

Miss SA finalist Qhawekazi Mazaleni captures the hearts of SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni captured the hearts of South Africans online for her community work.

Social media users are rooting for the speech therapist, who was announced as a Miss SA Top 10 finalist on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

South Africans and fans of the content creator took to the Miss SA's post this week to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News