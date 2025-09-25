Fans and social media users are still not convinced that Kanye West's South African concert is legit

The Donda hitmaker is said to be performing in Mzansi for one night only on 13 December 2025

Ticket sales for the highly scrutinised event have gone live, but scepticism is still lingering in a few fans' minds

Kanye West is scheduled to perform in South Africa for one night only, and his fans are excited. Well, that is only a handful of fans, as many others are still sceptical about everything.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper will perform for one night only at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, on 13 December 2025. The ticket prices for the show were unveiled on TicketPro this week, and they start from R850.

The event, which is organised by Monyake Group, will set you back R1 995,00 to R4 865,00 for the most expensive ticket. Fans had to register for the pre-sale event to get an email confirmation with a code to purchase the actual ticket.

Still not convinced that Kanye West's concert is legit? Well, you're not alone because many X users share the same sentiments.

However, speaking to IOL, Monyake Group said Kanye, who was recently banned from visiting his wife's country, Australia, aligns with their values as a faith-based concert organising company.

What Mzansi has to say about Ye's ticket prices

An X user by the handle @reaschwarz shared a screenshot of Kanye's ticket sales and expressed doubt over the legitimacy of the show.

"The Kanye West, Ye tickets are live. The historical scamming that is about to take place here. Guys?"

Many other people expressed concerns. Below are some of the reactions:

@sto0018 argued:

"So vele vele YE is coming to Ellis Park? The TicketPro site is still showing “R0.00” and placeholders, yet we are already seeing random screenshots with prices up to R4.8k. Until Ticketpro loads real seats and checkout is live, this looks shaky, bru. We’ve seen fake flyers before."

@smngvlkz noted:

"The fact that the post about SA is above the one about him being hacked on Insta. It's not sitting well with me. Plus, his Insta has Brazil only and not SA."

@Jongilizwe5 said:

"There are no Kanye West tickets on the official Ticketpro website. Be scammed at your will."

@SimplyEXT shared:

"There's been a lot of red flags I've had to pass it up. I'm not about to spend my last earned money on jack. If he really comes, then great."

@anele_masondo questioned:

"They don’t even state what all these tickets are for. General, VIP, hall of fame? Age restrictions: All ages Kanjani with explicit language? Ayi khona into eshaya amanzi la."

TikTok questions Kanye's venue for show

