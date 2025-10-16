A Johannesburg content creator shared a video showing off her cookie factory haul

The woman revealed that her favourite ginger biscuits cost R9, which was much lower than what she paid at her regular grocery store

Social media users flooded the comments, asking for the location and thanking her for showing the prices properly

A woman in Johannesburg shared a video showing where people could buy cookies and biscuits at cheap prices. Images: @lalahassan

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg content creator has done what some call the Lord's work after sharing a video showing off a cookie factory in Aerodome Road, Aerotone Johannesburg South, where biscuits go for cheap. The clip, posted on 15 October 2025, quickly went viral, racking up over 200,000 views and more than 14,000 reactions from people who couldn't wait to visit the store.

The video was captioned:

"Okay, this cookie factory was worth it but if you live far don't bother 💖"

The clip shows the woman walking through the store and picking up different items.

"People had been tagging me for months to come to the cookie factory, so guess what? I'm here. Let's go and get some cookies," she says at the start of the video.

She continues walking through the store, showing viewers the different items and their prices. She decided to take two of the ginger biscuits that were her favourite, valued at R9 each. Choco rings were going for R14.50. She also got excited after finding shortbread biscuits for R16.

The woman also shows crackers for R6 and Hello cookies that she decides to buy.

"I feel like I should just get this because it is R15, and you could never do without crackers, you know," she says as she picks up different flavours. At the end of the video, she shows her basket. "All of this came up to R275," she says.

Mzansi thanked the woman for the plug

Social media users flooded the comments asking for the location and thanking the woman for the plug.

@ms_h wrote:

"They only open Monday to Friday, not weekends."

@nkele_mokhudu asked:

"What time do they open during the day?"

@one_in_a_million questioned:

"Location?"

@nina replied:

"13 Aerodome Rd Aerotone JHB South."

@zoe_nxumao asked:

"What's the catch? Why are they so cheap?"

@kefilwe wrote:

"Any runner?"

@nelisiwe_m gushed:

"Wena🫵🏽 you're doing the Lord's work. Guys, this is how you plug people. Show the prices properly. Thanks, Lala 🥺."

Why affordable stores matter

Content creator @lalahassan_ shared the video to show her followers where they can find affordable biscuits and crackers in Johannesburg.

According to StatsSA, consumer inflation has been rising, with food prices reaching a 15-month high in June 2025. The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages reached 5,1%, with meat prices, particularly beef, continuing to drive food inflation. Stewing beef rose by an annual 21,2%, the fastest pace on record.

Other food items like beetroot, lettuce, and carrots also saw sharp price increases. This makes stores like the cookie factory important for South Africans looking to save money on luxury food items without compromising on quality.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More stories about plugs in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a beauty content creator who revealed she started her own makeup brand for less than R500 by ordering 10 lip glosses from a supplier on Alibaba, and South Africans praised her for not gatekeeping the information.

A local home finds content creator showed PEP Home's budget-friendly cast-iron casserole pots resembling Le Creuset, along with affordable stovetop kettles and non-stick aluminium frying pans.

A Johannesburg woman shared a video showing off her affordable cotton clothing haul from Pep, revealing that she paid R40 for a 100% cotton skirt and R20 for a cotton top.

Source: Briefly News