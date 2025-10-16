A Johannesburg woman shared a video showing off her affordable cotton clothing haul

The woman revealed that she paid R40 for a 100% cotton skirt, R20 for a cotton top and found other cotton items marked down to R50 and R100

Social media users thanked her for the plug, with people saying they're also moving to 100% cotton clothing

A woman from Johannesburg went viral after sharing a plug for affordable cotton clothing.

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman has impressed people online after sharing a video showing off her affordable cotton clothing haul from Pep. The clip, posted on 5 October 2025, quickly went viral, with hundreds of people reacting to her finds and thanking her for the plug.

The video shows the woman, excited about her purchases.

"I've just paid R40 for a 100% cotton skirt from Pep. I'm back with a R20 cotton top from Pep. Yeah, Pep is going to hate to see me coming this summer," she says at the start of the video.

The woman also shows other items she purchased, which included more women's items and kiddies' outfits, too.

"I also got this top on markdown, which is also 100 percent cotton, which came to 50 rand. So I thought it's gonna be nice with the skirt, you know." She then shows viewers the cotton options available for children's clothing. "I'm gonna show you guys they also have 100% cotton in kiddies' clothes, and it's so affordable. Because, look at this stuff. It was 55 rand, and the tights were also 45 rand. Like, these are so, so cute. I promise you, Pep, prepare yourself because I'm about to be in that store every day," she says.

Mzansi thanks the woman for the plug

Social media users flooded the comments thanking the woman for sharing the plug for affordable cotton clothing.

@jamie wrote:

"Thank you for this. I'm moving to 100% cotton and natural materials. It's soooooo expensive."

@casey_lee said:

"Soooooo cute."

@jessiejama added:

"🥰🥰🥰Lekke man."

Benefits of cotton clothing

Content creator @julietteliberty96 shared the video to show her followers where they can find affordable 100% cotton clothing.

According to clothing experts at Pomp, cotton clothing comes with several benefits. Cotton is kind on the skin, warm, cosy, soft, and breathable, making it comfortable to wear. It's also a natural fabric that can be sustainably produced, especially if it's certified organic cotton, which uses less water and fewer pesticides than regular cotton.

Cotton is also affordable when compared with other natural fabrics like wool, silk, and hemp, which makes it accessible to most buyers. The quality of the cotton matters, though, as better cotton with longer fibres will feel softer, last longer, and be more sustainable overall.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

