Popular actress and brand ambassador Lorraine Moropa and Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU have allegedly called it quits

According to social media rumours, the former The Queen has deleted pictures of the musician on social media

Fans of the Lithapo actress and the popular artist commented on their alleged split over the weekend

'Lithapo' actress Lorraine Moropa has allegedly broken up with Tyler ICU. Images: LorraineSA

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa has reportedly broken up with her fiancé, Tyler ICU.

Moropa, who previously announced her engagement to the Mnike hitmaker, has reportedly deleted pictures of Tyler on social media.

Tyler ICU's famous fiancée has allegedly also unfollowed him on her Instagram account.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account on Sunday, 18 October 2025, that the actress had deleted all pictures of herself with fiancé Tyler ICU.

"Lorraine has deleted all pictures of herself with her fiancé, Tyler, from her Instagram profile. It is also noted that Lorraine has since unfollowed Tyler ICU on the platform," says Khawula.

South Africans respond to the duo's alleged split

@Lethlohonolo011 reacted:

"D*mn boy, that's a loss, Lorraine is quality. She's a socialite with no kak reputation and good mileage. Now you are letting her go back to the streets, and she's never coming back. A lot of money and famous men were hoping for you to fail there. Her DMs are buzzing now, and she's ready."

@Ayabong81838348 wrote:

"Mara Tyler bagged a diamond here, considering his looks. He is dumb for if he is the one who f***d up."



@Mafika_TM responded:

"The contract has finally ended. Now it's time for bro to make another hit."

@Bizlifestyle4 replied:

"Lol, I mean, even at the club where they were recently, I did say there was a coldness there from the lady; she wasn't that into him. I'm kinda glad she left my goat alone. Now we'll get hits."

@Hlolo59 wrote:

"Those saying Amapiano artists don’t get married, are y’all ignoring Vigro Deep’s marriage literally just happened this week?"

@daddyo_2 responded:

"Broer watched an episode of PSG Book IV: Hakimi, whereby Hakimi had just $10,000 in his bank account and all his assets were under his mom. Lorraine then discovered it was Tyler ICU’s favorite episode, sadly, which led to unforeseen vibes. By 11:33 pm exact, we found ourselves reading this."

@Aubs_T_ said:

"There were no signs that the relationship was in ICU."

@woza_diego commented:

"These Amapiano brothers are just chowing good women with multiple girlfriends. Hardly anyone of them getting married."

@KhulekaniM79616 wrote:

"Now we can get bangers from ICU; he's been distracted for a while now."

SA reacts to Lorraine Moropa deleting Tyler ICU's pictures and alleged breakup. Images: TylerICU

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU’s fiancée Lorraine Moropa bags role in Not My Type

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African talented actress Lorraine Moropa recently bagged a new role in an upcoming Valentine's Day film, Not My Type.

Tyler ICU's fiancée, Lorraine Moropa, excitedly announced her new role on her Instagram page.

The popular actress also shared the trailer of the upcoming Valentine's Day film on social media.

Source: Briefly News