The South African talented actress Lorraine Moropa recently bagged a new role in an upcoming Valentines' Day film, Not My Type

Tyler ICU's fiancée excitedly announced her new role on her Instagram page

Moropa also shared the trailer of the upcoming Valentines' Day film on social media

The Amapiano star Tyler ICU's fiancée Lorraine Moropa shared some exciting news with her fans and followers on social media.

Lorraine Moropa to star in new Showmax film

Social media has been buzzing recently after the former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa, who just got engaged to her baby daddy, excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she bagged a new role on an upcoming Showmax Valentines' Day film, Not My Type.

The star, who previously announced her new partnership deal with Chery Southern Africa shared a trailer of the upcoming film on her social media page and wrote:

"NEW ROLE ALERT🚨I introduce to you Letsatsi☀️ Our very own Church Baddie🥰 coming to your screens this Valentine’s Day. NOT MY TYPE is a film that would not have been possible without God’s grace and provision. I’m completely overwhelmed with gratitude and joy, thinking about the incredible journey that brought us to this moment.

"Thank you, God, for trusting me with this role and for surrounding me with such a talented and dedicated team. I’m so excited to share this story with the world and I hope it inspires and uplifts you as much as it has me. Watch the trailer now and get a glimpse of the magic that’s yet to come! Also want to send a special thank you to my Fiancé @tylericu who held me down from castings to wrap🎬, a couple that rehearses scripts and lines together stays together!!!🥰#NewMovie #LeadActress #gratefulheart #ToGodBeAllTheGlory."

Tyler ICU allegedly argues over Mnike's masters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Tyler ICU and Nandipha808's alleged argument over Mnike. The musicians reportedly disagreed after Nandipha wasn't credited for his work on the song.

A source said:

"They had a massive argument about why Nandipha808 wasn't credited for his work, and Tyler couldn't offer an explanation as to why he didn't credit him."

