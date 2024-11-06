Lithapo actress Lorraine Moropa has announced on her Instagram page that she is the new ambassador for Chery Southern Africa

The South African actress shared the news of her new partnership deal on her birthday

While her fans congratulated her, many people cannot get over the fact that she is Tyler ICU's baby mama

Lorraine Moropa has inked a deal with Chery Southern Africa. Image: @lorraine.sa

Source: Instagram

It was a double celebration for South African actress Lorraine Moropa, who revealed that she signed a new partnership deal on her special day.

Lorraine Moropa partners with car brand

The former Lithapo star Lorraine Moropa wished herself a happy birthday with a cool video. She also shared the exciting news of her new ambassadorship deal for the luxury car brand Chery Southern Africa.

“On this day, a canvas of new possibilities unfolds. Happiest Birthday to myself, I thank GOD, the Heavenly artist, for painting this masterpiece that is my life. I’m also super proud to announce that I, Lorraine SA am officially part of the @cherysouthernafrica family as their new Brand Ambassador. “

The car Lorraine bagged is a Tiggo Cross, and according to online car sellers, the car is worth half a million rands.

Mzansi gushes over Tyler ICU's girlfriend and baby mama

Many of Lorraine's fans congratulated her on the beautiful achievement, as people could not get over the fact that she was Tyler, ICU's baby mama.

Tyler revealed this on her birthday this week when he called her mama ka boy, which means my son's mother.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, mama ka boy, my love, my baby. I love you so much."

Tyler ICU and Nandipha 808 fight over Mnike masters

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyler ICU and Nandipha808 had an alleged argument over the Mnike music masters.

The musos allegedly had a disagreement after Nandipha wasn't credited for his work on the song. A source said Tyler did not have answers for him:

"They had a massive argument about why Nandipha808 wasn't credited for his work, and Tyler couldn't offer an explanation as to why he didn't credit him."

