South African tv stars Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle Mofokeng stunned fans in a cute Valentine's Day video, dressed in stylish red outfits

The couple first connected on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, with their romance blossoming after the show

Since leaving Big Brother Mzansi, the couple have secured endorsement deals, including a recent collaboration with Bonang Matheba’s House of BnG

Big Brother Mzansi stars Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle Mofokeng gave us the ultimate couple goals this Valentine's Day. Image: House of BnG

Source: Instagram

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than spending time with the love of your life and capturing cute videos together?

South African reality television stars and content creators Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle Mofokeng are doing just that. In a post shared on X by user @QueenBs_World, the two are seen in a cute video swagged up in red clothes—of course, the colour of love. See the post below:

Fans gush over the couple's video

@ndictmedia wrote: ·

"Love is a beautiful thing, is made for you and me too."

@Ohemaa_akyaa89 said:

"Plsss don’t even leave one video out😍😅😅😅we love dem."

@PhinaSampson commented:

"Awwwn this so cute 🥰❤️ My babies 🤭🤗."

And @Maria2Mariam wrote:

"Indeed they are the king and queen of Valentine🥰🥰."

Even though the two haven't officially declared their relationship to the public, the content they've been sharing on their social media platforms has said it all.

Sinaye and Zintle first met on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, and since then, their love has only grown stronger. Image: House of BnG

Source: Instagram

Zintle and Sinaye's relationship: Where it all began

The two first connected in the fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi in 2024. However, the relationship kicked off just after the show. Sinaye had a girlfriend before the show, but they reportedly broke up when he pursued his relationship with Zintle.

Since their exit from Big Brother, the two have been getting endorsement deals as a couple, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BnG.

Individually, the pair have built a loyal fanbase from the show. Zintle has benefited massively from the fans, who gifted her with a R100 000 cheque in January.

