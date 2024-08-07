The Big Brother Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe has allegedly dumped his longtime girlfriend, who goes by the name Xhanti Pikinini

Sinaye was reported to have dumped Xhanti for him to pursue a romantic relationship with BB Mzansi contestant Zee Mofokeng

Pictures of the two former Big Brother Mzansi stars allegedly on vacation in Dubai circulated on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

‘BB Mzansi’ star Sinaye Kotobe allegedly took Sinaye to Dubai. Image: @_sinaye/_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Yoh, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Sinaye Kotobe, has shaken things up on social media with his latest alleged scandal.

BB Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe dumps gf to pursue Zee Mofokeng

The reality TV star who believed in giving back to the community, Sinaye Kotobe, has turned things upside down on social media lately with his shenanigans.

Recently, news on the street has been that the former Big Brother Mzansi star allegedly dumped his longtime girlfriend, Xhanti Pikinini, so that he could pursue a romantic relationship with the former contestant, Zee Mofokeng.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@Sanelenkosixx shared the news about Kotobe on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Sinaye Kotobe ended his long term relationship with Xhanti Pikinini to pursue a relationship with his fellow BBM contestant Zee Mofokeng whom he has taken on a vacation to Dubai."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sinaye dumping his girlfriend for Zee

Shortly after the news of the influencer flooded the streets of social media, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"A king Must follow his heart."

@kay_living_ commented:

"Life happens. Soulmate ke soulmate. But they look great together."

@AshleighAmberl1 said:

"Some men just need money to show you who they really are."

@PreciousShange commented:

"But she didn't even like him when they were in the house, she was busy tongue wrestling with Young Papi."

@CandyHla24 responded:

"Yoh lomfana. I feel so so sad for Xhanti honestly."

@Great_lioness replied:

"I'm so happy he followed his heart! Good luck to him and Zee."

Mich Mazibuko asks BB Mzansi for refund

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mich Mazibuko joking about wanting a refund from Big Brother Mzansi after being evicted.

The former housemate's unexpected eviction stunned many, including himself, and he posted a hilarious video demanding the money he was promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News