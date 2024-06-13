The former Big Brother Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe said he believes in giving back to the community

The media personality recently donated to a charity home back in his hometown, eQonce in the Eastern Cape, as a token of appreciation

He said that giving back is a great feeling for him as his community have been there for him during his time on BB Mzansi

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ star Sinaye Kotobe gave back to the community. Image: @_sinaye

Source: Instagram

Many former Big Brother Mzansi contestants have been doing great work since exiting the reality TV show.

Former BB Mzansi star Sinaye Kotobe believes in giving back to the community

The fourth season of Big Brother Mzansi ended not so long ago after McJunior took home the R2 million prize money. With over 20 contestants who vied for the grand prize, Sinaye Kotobe said he was in it for the opportunities that come with being a BB Mzansi contestant.

Recently, the media personality who wants to become a sports journalist shared that he believes in giving back to the community.

According to Daily Sun, the star gave back to his community as a token of appreciation for rooting for him during his time on Big Brother Mzansi.

He said:

"Every time you face eviction, you have that reassuring feeling that there are people rooting for you to win. For me, it was a small token of gratitude to give back to my community."

Kotobe further mentioned that he used his pocket money and the funds that he received from his fans to donate some blankets to a children's home in his hometown, Qonce, in the Eastern Cape.

Sinaye said:

"It was a bit of both. I also worked with businesses in my community to make them aware of the kids I wanted to give back to. There's a children’s home in eQonce that burnt down, and we're also helping 10 families. Some children had no school shoes, uniforms, and birth certificates. I teamed up with Sassa to make sure they receive help."

