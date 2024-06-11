The Yizo Yizo star Innocent 'Bobo' Masuku has disclosed that he has been failing to secure acting gigs

The actor shared that being unemployed has been hard on him and that it has affected his mental health

He also mentioned that not being able to provide for his family has made things worse for him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

‘Yizo Yizo' star Bobo Masuku talked about not being able to secure gigs. Image: @metrofmsa

Source: Instagram

Former Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 star Innocent Masuku, better known by his character, Bobo, face many hardships.

Yizo Yizo star Bobo fails to secure acting gigs

Mzansi's former actor, who was popularly known for his role as Bobo on Yizo Yizo, has made headlines once again online after he broke his silence about how substance abuse affected him and how regretful he is.

The star recently revealed that he has been having difficulties securing acting gigs. Speaking to ZiMoja, the actor who exposed the ways of the industry shared that being unemployed has hit him hard and also affected his mental health.

He said:

"I want to be honest and say that being unemployed had hit me hard and my family as well. It has affected my mental health too, I've dealt with depression because of this.

"Me not being able to provide for myself or my family has made things worse more than just wanting to get back into acting, I just want to be able to provide for my myself and family."

The star also added that his healing journey has been lonely, and he wasn't getting any support.

He mentioned:

"No one has supported me. To be honest, my drug use has likely been a significant factor holding back my career, but I sought help and am now able to function. I fought my addiction by going to rehab, which saved my life. I've even signed with an agent to show how committed I am to reviving my career."

Ama Qamata finally breaks silence after leaving Gomora

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ama Qamata's character on Gomora died a painful death that left viewers chopping onions. Qhoqhoqho killed Buhle in front of her family and friends in an emotional scene.

Fans lauded the stunner for her impressive acting skills and for executing her final episode with style. Qamata headed to her social media page to share a video where the Gomora cast and crew gave her a round of applause.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News