Mc Junior made a rare appearance with Liema after being away from the spotlight in the past months

This after the Big Brother Mzansi winner was accused of exploiting his social media team

Netizens were stunned to see Mc Junior, while others admired his sweet friendship with Liema

‘BB Mzansi’ winner, Mc Junior, was spotted after being away from the spotlight for months. Images: mcjunior_bbm

Source: Twitter

Mc Junior has been laying low for some time now since winning Big Brother Mzansi. This was after the former housemate faced backlash following his win, where netizens critiqued his alleged "shady ways".

Mc Junior emerges after disappearance

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mc Junior recently made a rare appearance after going MIA for months.

Before his disappearance, the former housemate faced backlash after his social media team accused him of exploitation.

Briefly News reported on the allegations, where a woman claimed she was hired to promote Mc Junior's brand while on BB Mzansi, only to be ignored once he won, with no payment in sight.

Not only that, but "Inkabi yase Atlanta" was also criticised for asking supporters for donations despite winning R2M from the competition, and it appears he took some time off to let the heat die down.

He recently made a rare appearance during a lunch date with former housemate, Liema Pantsi and was featured in her TikTok videos:

Mzansi reacts to Mc Junior's videos

Netizens were pleased to see Mc Junior after going MIA for months:

potegoleso said:

"Not me screaming after seeing Mac Juju! Argh man, I love what I see."

danites06 was happy:

"Hebanna, McLi! I'm happy to see Mc Junior after such a long time."

Coach Mpho was relieved:

"Thank you, Liema. Mcjunior is outside! I was starting to worry."

kbongi posted:

"Happy to see you, Mc Junior!"

Meanwhile, some claimed that there was romance brewing between him and Liema:

Kuhle wrote:

"The only person who understood McJunior in the house."

Vukile_Vee_ said:

"They should just hook up."

mphilongubeni was happy:

"This made my birth month. Oh, I know love when I see it."

Liema Pantsi stuns in new photos

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Liema Pantsi's gorgeous photos.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant had supporters raving over her stunning snaps and likeable personality.

