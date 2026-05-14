An influencer sparked concern after touching and holding a wild rodent in a hantavirus-linked area in Argentina

It was reported that the video was filmed during a hiking trip in San Carlos de Bariloche

Health experts generally warn people to avoid direct contact with wild rodents due to disease risks

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An influencer’s interaction with a wild rodent during a hiking trip has sparked concern online after viewers realised the animal may have been linked to a dangerous disease zone.

The visual on the left showed the rodent on the ground. Image: @thesun

Source: TikTok

The Sun posted the video on 13 May 2026, showing an influencer handling a wild rodent while hiking in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, an area linked to hantavirus-carrying rodents. The footage reportedly showed influencer Marina Korb during a hike in San Carlos de Bariloche, a scenic region known for its forests, mountains and wildlife.

During the walk, she noticed a small rodent sitting in the grass and approached it closely before eventually touching and holding the animal. Marina could reportedly be heard admiring the rodent and commenting on how soft and cute it looked while gently stroking it with her finger.

The region where the incident took place has previously been linked to hantavirus outbreaks. Hantavirus is a potentially dangerous disease commonly spread through contact with rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings or saliva. Some strains can also lead to severe respiratory illness in humans.

Warning over handling wild rodents amid hantavirus fears

Health experts generally advise people to avoid touching wild rodents under any circumstances, especially in areas where hantavirus cases have been reported. Symptoms of the disease can include fever, muscle pain, fatigue and breathing difficulties, with severe cases sometimes becoming life-threatening.

The video by TikTok page @thesun surfaced during a period when hantavirus has been receiving increased public attention internationally following recent imported cases linked to travellers and cruise ship passengers. As a result, many online viewers expressed alarm after watching the influencer interact so casually with the animal.

The incident has also reignited discussions around social media content creation and the risks some influencers take while filming wildlife encounters for online engagement.

The visual on the left showed a woman holding a rodent. Image: @thesun

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet concerned about Hantavirus

Flowersue62 asked:

"What’s wrong with people?"

Ocean boy said:

"As a beekeeper, we’ve always had to be worried about hantavirus."

Sal Styles wrote:

"Hantavirus has always existed in the US."

07samg said:

"Hantavirus is only found in a specific species of the rat."

Mabel corrected:

"That’s a mouse, not a rat."

Vivian said:

"Hantavirus found globally."

User3786758133932 wrote:

"Can always rely on those influencers, aye."

RedneckRatchetRhonda reacted:

"I can't even!"

ZombieFreckles said:

"As someone with a house that’s used four months out of the year, hantavirus has always been on my radar"

Rediet Tsegaw asked:

"Why are we like this?"

Jillymac24 asked:

"Was she on the ship?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about Hantavirus

Source: Briefly News