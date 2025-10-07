A Johannesburg content creator shared where she bought four quality dresses for only R240, spending R260 in total after adding a R20 lip balm

The dresses from Min's Style in Bergbron include a white dress with frilly details for R50 and three other dresses

The video went viral with over 290,000 views and 11,000 reactions as viewers rushed to ask about the location

A woman from Joburg shared a video showing the clothing she got for only R240. Images: @theeonlypocahontas

A Johannesburg content creator has plugged South Africans with an amazing clothing find after revealing where she bought four quality dresses for only R240. The video, shared on 6 October 2025, shows her excitement about the bargain prices at a store called Min's Style.

In the clip, she films herself in her kitchen holding up each dress to show viewers. She explained that the store is at a place called Mini Style, though she later corrects this to Min's Style, located in Bergbron by Spar at The Berg Shopping Centre in Randburg.

Her total spending was R260 because she also bought a lip balm for R20. She got three dresses in different colours, starting with a white dress for R50 that has frilly details at the bottom. All the dresses are made from thick, quality material.

The black dress doesn't have the frilly features at the bottom, but is the same style cut. The green dress is similar in style to the black one, also without the frills. Her favourite is the pink dress, which costs R90 and features extra detailing with buttons and white designs throughout. She bought it specifically for work.

When she opens the lip balm, she's disappointed by how little product is inside for R20, but jokes that she doesn't care because it's still cute and she can refill it when it runs out.

At the end of the video, she asks viewers,

"Tell me I plugged you or did I plug you?"

A young mother shared a video showing the 4 dresses she was able to get at a local store in Randburg. Images: @theeonlypocahontas

SA gets hyped about the clothing find

Viewers were excited about the affordable prices:

@Belle Dame confirmed:

"I love this shop. It's in Randburg, The Berg Shopping Centre, Bergbron."

@Alicia outdid her:

"I got 5 dresses for 130."

@aqeelahhlayyte praised:

"If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands - Dankie Ms Rachel, the dresses are cute."

@Commenterholic complimented:

"I don't know if anyone ever told you this, but you're very Tyla-ish!"

@Tamelyn Bock asked:

"Can you buy for us that stays far and paxi it?"

@moyahabo followed:

"I'm following you because I love cheap stuff."

Why are some clothes cheap

According to The Atlantic, cheap clothes are everywhere in industrialised countries, with fast-fashion stores offering jeans for less than R300. These low prices come from economies of scale - retailers pay less per garment when ordering 10,000 pieces instead of 1,000. Companies also reduce costs by using lower-quality fabrics and cheaper construction methods.

Content creator @theeonlypocahontas found quality at budget prices, proving you don't always have to spend a lot to get good clothing. While expensive clothes often mean better quality and fair wages for workers, stores like Min's Style offer affordable options for people on tight budgets. The key is finding stores that balance price with quality material, which is exactly what she did with her R240 haul.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

