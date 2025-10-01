Woman Plugs South Africa With Dubai Chocolate Cake at Château Gâteaux in TikTok Video
- A TikTok creator revisited the Dubai chocolate trend by trying a reimagined version of it at Château Gâteaux in Johannesburg
- The woman posted a review of Château Gâteaux's viral Dubai chocolate-inspired treat
- Online users shared their thoughts on the trendy dessert with a twist, and it appears to be as satisfying as it looks
A lady on TikTok posted a video reviewing a different version of a viral sweet treat by Château Gâteaux in Johannesburg. Dubai chocolate went viral on social media in 2024 as people were intrigued by its visual appeal and luxurious ingredients, and the viral treat took on an identity of its own.
On 29 September 2025, a TikTok creator shared her thoughts after tasting the viral Dubai cake from Château Gâteaux. The gourmet bakery's latest take on a viral dessert adds another layer to the ever-growing hype over Dubai chocolate.
In a TikTok video, @dene_jones shared her Dubai cake find at Château Gâteaux. The dessert she tasted was a chocolate cake layered with the decadent green Dubai chocolate treat. Dene looked like she was in heaven after taking a bite as she exclaimed:
"It's all I wanna have this week because this viral Dubai cake from Château Gâteaux is giving."
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
What is Château Gâteaux's Dubai cake made of?
Dubai Chocolate is a dessert filling made with pistachio cream, tahini and shredded phyllo dough, aka knafeh, which gives the treat a satisfying crunch. The crispy texture with moist chocolate cake gives the dessert its edge.
Sarah Hamouda, founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, created Dubai chocolate to satisfy her pregnancy cravings in 2022. She stuffed a chocolate bar with the pistachio filling to achieve a variety of textures and flavours in one bite. The dessert erupted on TikTok when influencer Maria Vehera amassed 125 million views after trying the Dubai chocolate bar.
In 2025, Château Gâteaux revived the trend with their viral Dubai cake, officially named the Chocolate Pistachio and Knafeh Cake, which is layered with pistachio, chocolate mousse on a moist chocolate sponge, crunchy knafeh and pistachio paste. The cake is topped with Dubai chocolate and dark chocolate ganache.
South Africans tempted by Dubai chocolate cake
Online users were intrigued by the yummy-looking dessert, as the clip of the viral Dubai cake taste test amassed hundreds of likes. A TikTok viewer who tried it before commented raving about how great the viral Dubai cake tasted. Watch the woman's Dubai cake plug below:
Devanshay said:
"Literally the best cake!😭"
Dene_jones, the TikTokker, confirmed:
"And I agree 🔥"
🌻Màrtìñìqùè🌻 was impressed by the cake:
"That looks totally delicious 😋🤤"
More Briefly News stories about Dubai chocolate
- Online users wanted an honest review after a woman who found Dubai chocolate at a local pharmacy tried it with one of the employees.
- A woman shared a TikTok video after purchasing Dubai chocolate and rating whether it was worth the purchase.
- South Africans were interested in a domestic worker's thoughts on the viral Dubai Chocolate cake.
- A lady went viral on TikTok after sharing her reaction to seeing new stock of Dubai Chocolate.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za